Tom Staunton: There’s a growing appetite for performance-recorded sheep

Moving on: Some of the Mule ewe lambs Tom Staunton is taking to the upcoming sale in Ballinrobe Expand

Moving on: Some of the Mule ewe lambs Tom Staunton is taking to the upcoming sale in Ballinrobe

Tom Staunton

We are getting ready for our annual sale of Mule ewe lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface sale on Friday and Saturday in Ballinrobe, with ewe hoggets on Friday, August 20 and ewe lambs on Saturday 21.

I’m quite happy with the way the lambs have turned out this year. We aim to have all our lambs fit to breed as lambs; many farmers breed these lambs in their first year, with good results.

We will also have 20 performance-recorded lambs (with Sheep Ireland) for sale at the upcoming sale and a further 10 later this year. Their growth rates, body condition score, health traits have been recorded from birth

