Tom Staunton: There’s a growing appetite for performance-recorded sheep

We are getting ready for our annual sale of Mule ewe lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface sale on Friday and Saturday in Ballinrobe, with ewe hoggets on Friday, August 20 and ewe lambs on Saturday 21.

I’m quite happy with the way the lambs have turned out this year. We aim to have all our lambs fit to breed as lambs; many farmers breed these lambs in their first year, with good results.

We will also have 20 performance-recorded lambs (with Sheep Ireland) for sale at the upcoming sale and a further 10 later this year. Their growth rates, body condition score, health traits have been recorded from birth

This follows on from our recording of Bluefaced Leicesters. I think there is more of an appetite for recorded sheep, with farmers beginning to see the benefits of it.

Breeding sales have gotten off to a lively start around the country, as expected in a year of strong cull ewe prices and strong demand for factory lamb and stores.

The cull ewe trade has allowed farmers to sell on ewes that weren’t performing and to replace them with a younger lamb or ewe hogget.

It will be a busy six weeks with sales throughout the country — we have the Mule sales, the West of Ireland Lanark sale and Bluefaced Leicester in Ballinrobe, with Bluefaced Leicester sales in Ballybofey & Stranolar mart and a new Bluefaced Leicester ram sale in Cahir. It’s an enjoyable time of the year, meeting and catching up with friends.

It brings the yearly cycle of sheep farming to an end with the sale of breeding sheep but also brings about new beginnings.

Preparation for the coming breeding season has begun on many farms but is just beginning for the mid-season lambing flocks.

We will plunge-dip all the ewes pre-breeding, give a fluke drench if needed and give minerals to the ewes.

I’m beginning to assess the performance of the flock. Breeding sales aren’t complete but I can assess the sales of whether lambs.

For the first time in a while I decided to keep on lambs and finish them to factory weight. I used to sell some on as stores earlier on in the year.

I haven’t done my final sums on it but I think it is working out well. I have a large portion of the Mule whether lambs sold.

This is one of the reason I like having good-bodied Bluefaced Leicesters and Mules. Good carcass traits are important, as are replacement traits for the breeds.

I had my Bord Bia audit recently. It was a new experience for me as it was carried out remotely by phone, uploading the documents and photos.

It was perhaps a more efficient way for all involved. I got through it. Producing quality food is key in obtaining added-value product in a global market.

All the sheds have been washed out and are ready for straw bales to arrive. Straw prices are up this year. I expect to pay €25-30 for straw 4x4s delivered.

The farmyard manure from the sheds will be spread on the land soon.

It adds organic matter to the soil, and I find it improves the amount of worms and aeration.

It gives the soil more life, and you notice the improvement in the grass growth the following years after it is applied.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo