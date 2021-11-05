Farming

Tom Staunton: Why I’m changing the way I test for liver fluke

Grass growing conditions were quite good this autumn and good reserves of grass were built up.

Grass growing conditions were quite good this autumn and good reserves of grass were built up.

Grass growing conditions were quite good this autumn and good reserves of grass were built up.

A large percentage of the breeding ewes have been mated by now.

We are keeping a close eye to see if there are more repeats coming from any bunch than expected; the different raddle colours are useful for this.

We changed some rams around to different bunches of ewes to reduce the risk of a sub-fertile ram. Two new Lanark-type Blackface rams were bought this year to breed replacements.

