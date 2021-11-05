Tom Staunton: Why I’m changing the way I test for liver fluke

A large percentage of the breeding ewes have been mated by now.

We are keeping a close eye to see if there are more repeats coming from any bunch than expected; the different raddle colours are useful for this.

We changed some rams around to different bunches of ewes to reduce the risk of a sub-fertile ram. Two new Lanark-type Blackface rams were bought this year to breed replacements.

A hogget ram was let off with the hill ewes and I’m hopeful his characteristics will be passed down: good mouth and feet, which are particularly important for hill sheep as they need to travel further for their food and each bite counts; tight fleece to keep warm and to help against wet weather; some size; and a bit of style.

Grass growing conditions were quite good this autumn and good reserves of grass were built up.

Over the past few weeks with quite a lot of rain, ground conditions grazing these fields has gotten much worse and some grass is being wasted.

We have begun to close off fields. These fields — which are the most sheltered — will be used first in the spring for ewes and lambs, and a good supply of grass is needed for lambs to get off to a great start by helping boost ewe milk supply.

With all the wet weather of late and earlier in the summer, we are keeping an eye on liver fluke. I will use some dung samples to test: the faecal copro-antigen test is much more accurate than normal faecal egg counts.

I have never checked for liver fluke this way before, I’m interested to see the level we find, and what fluke drenches work for the farm.

I will also ask the abattoir to check livers over the next six weeks too.

Silage tests will be carried out over the next few weeks. With increasing feed costs, making good-quality forage is becoming more important. I’m hopeful that silage quality is good and that I can get a ration made to suit.

This way I can be more accurate feeding ewes pre-lambing and reduce the amount of feed needed.

We are also looking at ways to reduce fertiliser usage as its price increases too.

There is a lot of talk about mixed-species swards and forage crops, I will look at these to see will they suit our farm.

Mixed-species swards also lead to a reduction in parasite levels, I’m told, which should help improve lamb thrive and reduce the need for worming.

Some rams will be taken up at the end of this month. Some Lanark-type Blackface rams will be run with the ewes for later repeats but will only be left with them for a few weeks.

We don’t want to drag out lambing too long, and ewes that are not in-lamb by this stage probably have issues with fertility, so replacements from them could have the same issue.

The replacement ewe hoggets are thriving quite well on a good cover of grass. It’s important to have them in good condition going into the winter.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo