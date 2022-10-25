Tom Staunton: We want a ewe that can rear well, is hardy and has a bit of class and style

All the rams are off out with their bunches of ewes. We scanned all the batches with a tag reader and assigned them to the different rams on the Flockwatch app .

We will know next year what rams the lambs are sired by from the ewes’ tag and can then assign this to the lambs’ tag. It’s good to know how individual rams are breeding.

The Beltex ram is out with Mule ewes. About 65pc of them have been served. The pedigree Bluefaced Leicester ewes have all been served. We have changed the raddle colour with this batch to keep an eye on any repeats.



We have selected ewes for the Lanark rams to breed replacement ewe lambs, and hopefully a few rams for selling too. We’ve invested in some of the best Lanark bloodlines to improve the flock.

We’re looking for a ewe that can rear lambs well, is hardy for keeping condition on over the winter and have a bit of class and style.

It’s important at this time of year to keep a close eye on rams to ensure they are in good working order; this and changing raddle colour can identify a sub-fertile or infertile ram.

As the season progresses we often swap out rams that have many ewes covered and give them a break for a while and help feed them back up again.

Rams can lose quite a lot of body condition as they don’t eat while searching through ewes and breeding. Leaving the same rams run with ewes too long and late can cause rams to become very thin, with a depressed immune system making them susceptible to diseases such as pneumonia.

Breeding sales have finished up quite sluggish and poor in cases this year. Breeding ewe hoggets, ewe lambs and rams are back in prices in many sales.

Perhaps farmers are keeping fewer breeding ewes, given the price of fertiliser and feed.

The store trade has also taken a hit, especially for lighter lambs for long keep and hill-type lambs.

Alternatives to winter finishing need to be looked at, with the high cost of feed. The quality of the lighter store lamb needs to be looked at too, to improve conformation and growth rates.

Forage crops such as typhon, rape, kale and redstart could be explored a bit more.

We have put in the remaining wether lambs into the shed for finishing. They will get a four-way high-maize mix including rolled barley, soya-bean meal and beet pulp and some haylage for forage.

We grouped them by weight, to allow the smaller lambs to thrive better and avoid bullying. ​

They were started on a small amount of meal outside before putting them in, to help them adapt. They will be built up gradually on feed as too much too soon can cause acidosis.

They had a worm and cobalt drench a few weeks back and were mineral drenched and footbathed going inside.



The replacement ewe lambs were drenched for fluke and worms, and got a mineral drench.

Some of these will be indoor wintered later in the year and some outdoors. After tipping, some ewes will go off to the hill again for a while before being brought down for scanning time.

We got more lime and dung out on ground where we hope to have a supply of grass for next spring for ewes and lambs.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo