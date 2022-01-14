Tom Staunton: We may have to re-think our farming model and reduce numbers if input costs keep rising

After scanning the main flock of Blackface ewes (Lanark type), we divided the twin- and triplet-bearing ewes and the singles.

This is the most important reason for scanning. A feeding plan can be drawn up to target-treat each group with different feeding rates when feeding begins.

By using the raddle marks on the ewes, the earlier-lambing ewes can be targeted with feed a few weeks before the later-lambing ewes.

With feed prices increasing, efficiency in using it is more important than ever. Savings can be made by planning ahead and using targeted feeding.

At scanning, while ewes were being sorted, they were treated with a fluke drench. Afew batches got a mineral drench too.

Ewes were run through a footbath and any that were limping were turned over and trimmed where needed.

We also kept an eye on body condition. Any thin ewes were marked and kept together in a pen so that they would not be bullied by stronger ones in the shed.

Overall ewes are in good shape and will be fed silage for at least another month before concentrate feeding starts.

We had an enjoyable day out at the Carrick Christmas Belles sale with our Bluefaced Leicester ewe lambs, which sold to a top of €1,450.

There was a near full clearance. Buyers came from all over Ireland; the popularity of Bluefaced Leicesters is being driven by the ever-growing demand for Mule ewes.

This is due to their fantastic mothering abilities, milkiness and the natural easy care traits Mules get from their Scottish Blackface mothers.

We have started feeding a 19pc crude protein ration along with silage to the pedigree Bluefaced Leicester ewes ahead of lambing, which will begin in the middle of February.

These have scanned over two lambs per ewe on average. Lambing supplies will be bought over the next few weeks after I take stock of what I have.

I am still unsure on what I will do with regards to spreading fertiliser for the coming year. I will probably be using less than other years, with prices so high.

Early grass for ewes with lambs at foot is important to help with milk production. Having the majority of the ewes in off the land and some of the sheltered fields saved since the end of October takes some pressure off.

Grass has accumulated in these fields which will be welcome come springtime.

Any ewes that scanned zero recently will be scanned again in a month’s time as there is a chance some will be lambing later.

If ewes scan empty then, a decision will be made to cull some of them.

Extra bodies that are not producing on the farm will be passengers for another year and will eat grass that could be consumed by productive sheep.

A re-think maybe needed to the style of farming here if input costs continue to increase. A reduction in numbers may be needed. We will reassess after the spring.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo