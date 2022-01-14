Farming

Tom Staunton: We may have to re-think our farming model and reduce numbers if input costs keep rising

We are planning to use less fertiliser this year, and we will reassess in the spring

Reaping the rewards: Tom Staunton selling mule lambs (and winning prizes) at Ballinrobe last August. Photo: Conor McKeown Expand

Reaping the rewards: Tom Staunton selling mule lambs (and winning prizes) at Ballinrobe last August. Photo: Conor McKeown

Tom Staunton

After scanning the main flock of Blackface ewes (Lanark type), we divided the twin- and triplet-bearing ewes and the singles.

This is the most important reason for scanning. A feeding plan can be drawn up to target-treat each group with different feeding rates when feeding begins.

