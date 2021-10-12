Tom Staunton: We are flushing our best ewes, to speed up our genetic improvement

Prepared and ready: Tom Staunton is gearing up for the main breeding season on his Mayo farm

The main breeding season is about to kick off for the main flock. Most of the pedigree Bluefaced Leicester ewes have been mated at this stage, with a few repeats.

We used a few different stock rams this year on these girls: a Temain, a home-bred ram and two Drummucks.

Attention now turns to the Blackface ewes, with the Bluefaced Leicester rams being let out; the Blackface (Lanark type) will be let off next week with ewes.

We have two new Blackface rams to use this year as we continue to aim to improve the flock.

This week Ronan Gallagher from Prostar genetics will flush some pedigree Bluefaced for us, as we look to speed up the genetic improvement.

It’s a new venture for us. We are using the best ewes in the flock, based on our opinion and by using Sheep Ireland recorded data on growth rates, health, milkiness and mothering ability.

We aim to breed Bluefaced Leicesters to breed good Mules that will go on to be good mothers while bringing some style.

The foundations of good feet, tight coats, good mouth, conformation and health are thought of first.

Flushing embryos requires precision with many things, and sometimes ewes don’t respond to the treatments.

Both the donor ewes and recipient ewes are on a programme of feeding in the build-up to flushing. All the ewes were dipped, dosed and are being fed minerals on a daily basis and are kept off high-nitrogen grass because this can effect embryo quality.

We will use several of our home-bred Bluefaced Leicester ram lambs on our Blackface ewes to breed mules, to sell at the association sales around the country in 2022.

From our experience many farmers like to get hogget ram that worked as a lamb and that there are lambs out of.

Our stock rams that are used for pure-breeding will also be used to breed mules. We want a ram that produces both quality Mule ewe lambs and pure-breds but also a good carcass for the Mule wether lambs.

The breeding sales for 2021 are more or less complete and it was good year for sheep both in the marts and in the factory — offset by increases in the cost of inputs such as fertiliser, feed, fuel, and building materials.

All the rams will be raddled, with powder raddle and oil smeared on their chests for tipping, to make sure they are working.

We change the colour every two weeks, starting with yellow and getting progressively darker as the season progresses.

Raddling rams —especially ram lambs or rams covering many ewes —is an ideal opportunity to assess their health, and to give them some meal to help keep energy levels up, especially when it is wet.

It also makes it much easier to catch the ram for changing or topping up the raddle.

The different colour raddle marks on the ewes can be used again to group ewes for feeding before lambing.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo