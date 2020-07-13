Farming

Farming

Tom Staunton: Tight grass supplies prompted us to wean some lambs early

Tom Staunton

Grass supplies were tight until the recent rain, and we decided to wean batches of lambs perhaps a week or two earlier than usual.

At this stage the ewes were not providing the lambs with as much milk as earlier in lactation and were in direct competition with the lambs for the best-quality grass in the fields.

At weaning the ewes and lambs were separated. The lambs went back into the fields from which they came - to reduce stress; I feel it helps with weaning if they are familiar with their surroundings - and ewes were moved to rougher grazing for a few weeks, to help them dry up.