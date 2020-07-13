Tom Staunton: Tight grass supplies prompted us to wean some lambs early

Grass supplies were tight until the recent rain, and we decided to wean batches of lambs perhaps a week or two earlier than usual.

At this stage the ewes were not providing the lambs with as much milk as earlier in lactation and were in direct competition with the lambs for the best-quality grass in the fields.

At weaning the ewes and lambs were separated. The lambs went back into the fields from which they came - to reduce stress; I feel it helps with weaning if they are familiar with their surroundings - and ewes were moved to rougher grazing for a few weeks, to help them dry up.

We then went about checking the ewes for issues such as mastitis and broken mouth, and identifying those that didn't perform well.

These were marked differently to the rest and separated out. We will keep a check on the ewes over the weeks after weaning for any signs of mastitis. Cull ewes will then be sold.

Since weaning, lambs are getting the best-quality grass. Silage aftergrass is now back into grazing and this leafy sward is a welcome boost to lambs.

I'm quite happy with the silage made; it seems reasonably good quality; I got it without rain and we should have enough bales for the winter. Two bags of nitrogen/acre were spread on the silage ground after baling to give it a boost.

We have a few acres of Typhon/grass/clover mix coming close to grazing soon. The Mule wether and Lanark-type wether lambs will be finished from this. I hope to get 3-4 grazings from it.

To help them adjust to this new type of feed, I have a field with just a grass sward that I will put the lambs back and over for the first few days of going into the Typhon. This has worked well in the past.

Once the Typhon is grazed out I will have a grass/white clover mix coming through for next year and years to come. This field needed reseeding and it fitted well to put in some Typhon when it was being reseeded.

We sold some Mule wether lambs to the factory off the ewes and we moved some forward store lambs through the mart. The factory lambs killed out well and were 35c/kg ahead of the same time last year.

Since then, lambs have crept up in price again, which is positive for all involved in the sheep sector. It was our first sale of sheep through a mart since Covid restrictions came into play.

It was a different way of selling for us. The sale was run very well and buyers had the opportunity to purchase both at the ring or online using a bidding app on their phone. I was happy to sell and it was a good first experience of selling in this way.

Trading online looks like it is going to become the new norm along with the traditional way of buying and selling.

We look forward to the breeding sales in August/September. Plans are well underway and dates for all the annual breeding sales in Ballinrobe Mart have been confirmed.

We got around to finishing the shearing on the farm. It's great to have them finished and not have to worry about fly strike on the ewes for a while, but the price of wool is extremely poor.

We will continue to prepare for the breeding sales over the next month with it all kicking off on the Mayo Mule and Greyface Sale on August 21 (hoggets) and 22 (lambs).

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo