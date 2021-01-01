Farming

Tom Staunton: Three things I try manage well every year

&quot;It will be easier on me and the sheep to house as many of them as I can and feed them some silage indoors for the next six weeks,&quot; says Tom Staunton Expand

Tom Staunton

I often see many checklists on what sheep farmers should and shouldn’t do, and when and when not to do them. I don’t implement these lists 100pc, but I do take something from them to see how it will work on my farm.

Every farm is different in terms of, for example, land type, weather conditions, breed of sheep, target market and workload.

Every year is different and the continuous rain we have had over the last few weeks and months has taken its toll on the land. Everywhere is saturated.

