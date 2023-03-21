Farming

Tom Staunton: The only ewes that get ration are the ones in poorer condition

Care: The cold and wet will show up any weaker lambs and poorer-conditioned ewes if they are not minded. Photo: Getty Expand

Tom Staunton

The main bunch have begun lambing. The weather hasn’t been ideal, with a lot of rain.

I find that if ewes have plenty of milk and have a good sheltered field, they and their lambs are generally OK. But the cold and wet will show up any weaker lambs and poorer-conditioned ewes if they are not minded.

