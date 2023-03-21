Tom Staunton: The only ewes that get ration are the ones in poorer condition

The main bunch have begun lambing. The weather hasn’t been ideal, with a lot of rain.

I find that if ewes have plenty of milk and have a good sheltered field, they and their lambs are generally OK. But the cold and wet will show up any weaker lambs and poorer-conditioned ewes if they are not minded.

So far ewes have lambed down with a good supply of milk and good-sized lambs.

The 19pc ration seems to be doing a treat, along with the silage they have had for the past month.

Good silage I have found is very important and is far ahead of hay in terms of feed value, which means both the ewes and lambs are in good shape.

The majority of ewes get no ration once they lamb and are put into fields where grass has been saved for them over the winter.

This grass received urea (half a bag/ac) in February and should be adequate to keep milk supplies and ewe condition correct.

The only ewes that get ration are ones that are in poorer condition and a have poorer milk supply.

The fields with the best shelter is where the ewes and lambs go first in small batches. They will eventually be put into bigger batches to help avoid mixing with lots of younger lambs together.

All ewes get a Levamisole and cobalt drench at lambing time. This will cover them for stomach worms and lungworm and an extra boost of cobalt, whichour land lacks cobalt.

Ewes are most susceptible to worms around lambing time and I find their yearly wormer works well this time of year.

The ewe hoggets will be the next bunch to get a wormer. They are all out to grass now. Some were wintered indoors and the stronger ones outdoors.

I am quite happy with how they have come through the winter. They got their booster of 10-in-1 clostridial vaccine a few weeks ago, along with a mineral and vitamin drench.

When we have them in again in a month’s time they will get a wormer then.

Costs this spring are still very high, feed costs are very high along with fertiliser. With current hogget prices it has been very difficult for sheep farmers and isn’t too encouraging for anyone within the sector. Many farmers have cut back on stock, feed and fertiliser this year and intend to continue to do so unless the costs come down and prices increase.

We have all our stock rams genotyped (both Blue-faced Leicesters and Black-face (Lanark type) with Sheep Ireland.

We took the ear tissue samples and sent them away for testing.

Sons of the Blackface (Lanark) will all be eligible for the new Sheep Improvement Scheme.

Our Bluefaced Leicester rams that are 4 and 5 star will be genotyped before sale and will be eligible also. The rams are also sire verified this way too.

It will be interesting to see if the scheme helps improve breeds across the country or give more information to help improve, only time will tell.

We have routine with the ewe lambs in the sheds to put strong iodine on the lambs’ navel. Clean the ewe’s udder with warm water and soap using a sponge.

We also check the ewe’s milk supply at this stage. If the ewe has milk and lambs suck they are turned out to grass the next day and sometime singles the same day. If not, they are monitored for another day or so.

​The pens are cleaned out and disinfected after every ewe, let dry and then bedded again.

It can be difficult to keep this going, especially as we come to the end of lambing, but to keep disease at bay it is important to keep routine.

Lambing will continue until the end of April. Hopefully the weather will help us.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo