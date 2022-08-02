Tom Staunton: The advantages of chopped straw as we plan ahead for winter

Lush: Tom Staunton plans to spread the dung from the sheds in due course to help build a cover of grass for ewes running into autumn and winter. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

We have finished up weaning and are planning ahead for the next few months.

Fodder is nearly all tidied up. We have barley straw ordered for the winter. We’re getting chopped straw as it soaks much better and it is handy for lambing pens as it doesn’t get wrapped around ewes’ legs.

In preparation for the straw, the sheds are being cleaned out and power-washed. We will spread the dung from the sheds in due course. This should help build a cover of grass for ewes running into autumn and winter.

We find that the activity of worms improves where it is applied and grass growth is much better the years following application. I intend to spread some ground lime on some pH-deficient fields too.

Breeding sales are upon us. We are gearing up for the Mayo Mule and Greyface sale in Ballinrobe. We have some ewe hoggets for Friday, August 19 and ewe lambs the following day.

We will have some Mules and Bluefaced Leicesters on show at the National Livestock show in Tullamore on Sunday, August 14.

We will have some more Mule ewe lambs for sale in September along with our Bluefaced Leicester rams.

We have a new sale to look forward to, with the South of Ireland Lanark breeders’ first sale of rams on October 1 in Roscommon. We will have a selection of hogget rams and hopefully a few ram lambs there.

Attention is turning to giving the Bluefaced Leicester ewes better grass in anticipation of breeding season. These will be put to the ram from the middle to end of September into October.

They have dried up now after weaning. They will be plunge-dipped later in the month to protect them from scab, blowfly etc. We will supplement them with minerals and give a fluke drench prior to breeding.

Over the next few weeks we will again vaccinate all the ewe hoggets with Enzovax to give protection against enzootic abortion, which can cause devastation at lambing time that can last several years. We feel it is safer to vaccinate all females in their first year.

Grass growth has been average to slow this past month; going from too much rain to a dry spell, growing conditions were not ideal here.

We sold a batch of Mule wether lambs recently. I was happy with the kill-out, given that these lambs had only been getting meal for 3-4 weeks. Just over half of the bunch graded U.

Conformation is an important trait that we like to improve in both our Blackface ewes (Lanark type) and our Bluefaced Leicesters.

We will have batches to sell continuously for the next few months. Prices in the factory have dropped substantially over the past month, which has been very disappointing.

Sheep farmers need prices to recover and stay steady, this year above all years, with record high input costs.

We need a fair return for our produce in order to be viable.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo