Tom Staunton: Simple steps we can all take to combat resistance to wormers

The majority of the lambs on the farm have received their first worm drench (white wormer/ fenbendazole).

I drenched them on the basis of the Department forecast and also by looking at batches for symptoms. The youngest of the lambs will be drenched this week.

Nematodirus is the big concern at this time of year and I will be vigilant, keeping an eye on the lambs to see signs of any reinfection.

White wormer won’t be used for the remainder of the year. We will use wormers from the other groups (clear, yellow etc) when needed.

Resistance to these products is something I’m very conscious of. I intend to practice a quarantine protocol of using a monepantel (orange) drench on all stock purchased, so as not to bring any resistant strains of worms onto the farm.

This should help bring longevity to the other wormer groups being used.

I will also isolate any bought stock.

I gave the lambs a trace element and vitamin drench, and any ewe that looked like she was struggling a bit.

The ground is deficient in trace elements and there are antagonistic minerals that lock up some trace elements present. So drenching for cobalt, selenium and zinc is important to help lambs grow and thrive.

There have been some cases of scald on lambs but nothing too bad. We will keep an eye on foot issues.

The next time lambs are due in is for a booster 10-in-1 shot in a few weeks’ time.

We will look at treating the lambs with Clik Extra at this stage to cover them for 19 weeks against blowfly for the summer and well into early autumn.

Some of the stronger wether lambs will be treated with Clikzin for shorter withdrawal. Using pour-on in place of dipping gives peace of mind, especially when land is fragmented and some a distance from home.

Some of the Lanark hoggets and ewes with single lambs have been returned to the hill for the summer.

We marked, branded and treated all ewes, hoggets and lambs with Vector pour-on (deltamethrin). This works against ticks, which are an issue in the hill. This will hopefully cover them for ticks until they are in again for shearing.

We also drenched with Cobalt B12, and the ewes got a copper capsule.

I’m quite happy with the lambs out of the two new Lanark rams so far. I hope they continue on well and I will assess them at shearing and weaning time again.

Cull ewe prices remain strong in both marts and the factory. I culled a few dry ewes and some problem ewes during the spring.

The strong cull price will help when buying a replacement ewe or the cost of rearing a replacement ewe hogget.

With strong cull prices and with higher costs this year, it is not a time to carry ‘passengers’ or sheep that are not performing or hold older ewes for an extra year.

These are perhaps better culled and replaced with fresher younger ewes.

I’m looking at the idea of over-seeding with clover in some fields, to reduce fertiliser needs and help lamb thrive.

I will go to a demonstration of multi-species swards and clover over-seeding to see if it is something that will work for me.

Hopefully the application for €100/ha for silage making is not complicated with terms and conditions that don’t make it worthwhile.

It won’t make up for all increased costs, but it is a help.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo