Tom Staunton: Our star ram is living up to his billing as the lambing season gets underway

Lambing is underway on the farm, beginning with the Pedigree Bluefaced Leicester ewes. It’s been a busy start with several sets of triplets. We are having a small break this week before it resumes with the second round of Bluefaced Leicesters and the Blackface Lanark ewes next week.

In terms of size, I am quite happy as the lambs are averaging 5kg at birth taking singles, couples and triplets into consideration. Lambs have been quite lively at birth and ewes have lambed down well with colostrum and are milking on well.

All pedigree lambs are being recorded with Sheep Ireland using their phone app.

It only takes a brief moment to record a ewe and her lambs. I often do it while waiting on another to lamb. All the sires of the lambs have been genotyped which gives more accurate information and also tests rams’ resistance to scrapie.

We have had a few lambs out of our new stock sire, Temain Hollywood, that we bought last September. So far we are happy with the way they look and time will tell how they do. We will get a better indication of things from March 7 when most of the ewes will lamb down to him.

I’m also looking forward to the Mule lambs out of him. I expect him to breed good conformation on to his offspring which is important in a Mule ewe producing lambs for slaughter.

Weather woes

Land as we all know too well is very wet, but hopefully it will begin to dry up as lambing approaches on many farms throughout the country.

This will give farmers an opportunity to spread some fertiliser, get ewes and lambs out to grass and take the pressure off a small bit at lambing time. Things are busy and stressful enough without the weather woes.

The most sheltered fields on our farm were taken up at the end of last October and into November. There is a good cover on these fields at present and some urea will give these a boost later on.

Our ewes are kept well-bedded during the last few weeks before lambing to help reduce the chance of infection and also to keep them more comfortable, especially triplet-bearing ewes.

Over the past few weeks we vaccinated them with a 10 in 1 clostridial vaccine to boost antibodies which will be passed onto the lambs via the colostrum, in turn giving them immunity for a several weeks after lambing. There are some fields and parts of the farm that are more prone to diseases such as blackleg and pulp kidney, so this is something we try to avoid and prevent as best we can.

The ewes overall are in good condition, not thin but not fat. The aim is to keep them fit. Feeding has gradually increased over the past few weeks. Some of the thinner triplet ewes, thin ewes and shy feeders were taken out from the main bunches a few weeks back and were fed on their own.

They have come on well since the change. Feeding these thinner ewes a little extra will hopefully help reduce any issues they might have at lambing such as small weak lambs, little to no colostrum or milk. These are issues that can take up a lot of time at lambing. There can be enough trouble at lambing without having to spend extra time with weak ewes and weak lambs.

Lambing will have plenty of ups and downs like any other year and we will, of course, see something we haven’t before. We will work through it – happy lambing to all.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo