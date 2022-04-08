Tom Staunton: Making good-quality silage is worth the high cost of fertiliser

The main lambing is coming to an end. Overall it was quite a good year.

The weather made life a lot easier. Getting lambs out to grass and being dry for a few days really helped to get them kick-started.

As always, there were some hiccups. A few cold wintery days took a toll on some lambs.

There were a few cases of pneumonia and lambs with chills, and a couple of cases of mastitis, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Having grass for the ewes once they lambed helped them milk on well and cut down on the workload, as these were not fed after lambing.

Ewes grazed out the first fields quickly enough and regrowth has been slow to come.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the world, which challenges us and poses questions. Will I put out fertiliser? Will I creep-feed lambs?

I intend to apply 18-6-12 to silage ground this week.

Fertiliser is very expensive — it is not sustainable at this price — but having good-quality silage is crucial for the winter. It reduces the need for concentrates, and ewes will be in better shape.

The silage ground has been grazed and/or is currently being grazed. I find this is important for producing quality silage.

A new leafy growth occurs and the grass for silage-making is fresh, rather than stale grass that was growing all winter.

If costs remain high, our feeding next winter may have to change, but having quality forage is a start.

Many farmers I speak to are questioning meal-feeding of lambs, given the increased costs.

Some farmers that are highly stocked intend to creep but perhaps not to the same level, and others are not feeding at all this year or just prioritising the stronger lambs and getting these finished.

Some highly stocked farmers are thinking of selling them all on as store lambs early in the season as they don’t intend to use fertiliser.

Good grazing management and getting the most out of the available grass is something I’m trying to improve on by using rotational grazing where possible.

The Blue-faced Leicester lambs are thriving quite well. I will weigh them this week for Sheep Ireland recording to see how well they are growing while on the ewe.

Since I started recording it has been easier to identify the milkier ewes and better mothers.

It is vital when breeding pedigree sheep that they have good maternal traits, growth rates and length, along with good conformation; it’s a bonus if they throw smart flashy heads on their offspring.

This year’s crop of lambs are by three main sires, all proven Mule and pure-bred breeders.

Later this month I will be keeping an eye on the weather and any nematodirus warning.

Lambs will get their first dose when I see a sign of nematodirus. I will take some dung samples at the time to identify the correct time to dose.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo