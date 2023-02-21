Tom Staunton: Hygiene is important during lambing season — you don’t need another challenge

Lambing has kicked off for us — the Pedigree Bluefaced Leicester ewes started lambing last week and will continue into March when the Blackface and Mule ewes will begin. We have lambs from our new stock rams and so far we are quite happy with them but there is a long road ahead.

I’m sure as lambing goes on, we will come across some new challenge or problem that we haven’t encountered before. Hygiene is an area that I find quite important at lambing time. Keeping pens strawed well, cleaned out, disinfected and making sure all the lambing equipment is cleaned regularly is very important for us.

There will be enough challenges without adding an increase in infection pressure into the lambing shed, which could give rise to watery mouth, joint ill, etc. We find feeding additional trace minerals and vitamins to ewes pre-lambing similar to a ‘pre-calving mineral’ but for sheep. It has a good level of vitamin E, which helps boost the ewe’s immune system and we also find that lambs are livelier at birth.

Ewes have better quality colostrum because of this also.

I spread a half a bag of urea/acre (25kg) to early grazing ground about two weeks ago and I can see a good response to it so far. It can be a bit of a gamble spreading it at times when it comes to the response to it but luckily it has worked well this time.

Lime and farmyard manure were spread on certain parts of the farm last year. Lime was needed here and I’m hoping I will get a good response. I intend to take soil tests more regularly and apply lime where and when it is needed.

With the ridiculous prices being quoted for fertiliser at the moment, I bought the bare minimum. Global fertiliser prices have dropped back to near “normal” levels but yet the farmer is expected to carry the brunt and pay crazy money for it. I won’t buy any more until prices come down.

The fields where this has been spread will be the first fields that ewes will be turned out onto once lambed.

Early spring grass is brilliant feed for ewes rearing lambs and will help cut back on labour of feeding the ewes and also help reduce the feed bill.

I found that since improving my silage quality that this has helped reduce the amount of feed used. If ewes need feeding, I intend to give it to them in time and not to let them slip back in condition.

Sheep farming at the moment is quite difficult with high costs, poor prices and, according to local scanners, scanning percentages seem to be well back. Many farmers are reducing ewe numbers and especially any dry ewes are being culled. It is too expensive to carry ewes that are not producing.

Liver fluke seems to also be a problem in the west with many farmers reporting problems.

With the current sheep trade being poor, we will have to keep a check on costs this year.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo