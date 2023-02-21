Farming

Farming

Tom Staunton: Hygiene is important during lambing season — you don’t need another challenge

Lambing season has kicked off. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan Expand

Lambing season has kicked off. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Tom Staunton

Lambing has kicked off for us — the Pedigree Bluefaced Leicester ewes started lambing last week and will continue into March when the Blackface and Mule ewes will begin. We have lambs from our new stock rams and so far we are quite happy with them but there is a long road ahead.

I’m sure as lambing goes on, we will come across some new challenge or problem that we haven’t encountered before. Hygiene is an area that I find quite important at lambing time. Keeping pens strawed well, cleaned out, disinfected and making sure all the lambing equipment is cleaned regularly is very important for us.

