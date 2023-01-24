Tom Staunton: How targeted feeding will reduce costs while avoiding problems

Preparation for lambing began with scanning. We determined a feeding programme, with triplet- and twin-bearing ewes getting preference to better feeding, along with thinner ewes.

The singles will get less to no feed right up until the few weeks before lambing, when they get 0.5kg of a ewe & lamb 19pc ration.

Targeting feeding now is as important as ever, given the cost of feed.

With high input costs and poor prices, we have to look at where we can improve our farms and become more efficient.

Of course stock need to be fed to a certain level to avoid trouble such as twin lamb disease, or ewes going down with a lack of calcium

Other issues that can arise from under-feeding in-lamb ewes include a lack of milk and poor quality and quantity of colostrum, as well as weak lambs.

Lambing time is busy enough without having to deal with ewes with no milk and small, weak lambs that need minding for a few days.

Lamb losses can be reduced by making sure ewes are healthy, fed correctly and in good condition for lambing time.

I usually separate out any thin ewes and give them some extra feeding. I mark them and see how they go for the year. If they perform poorly they are culled.

The flock was scanned last week. The overall scanning rate was much the same as any year, at 160pc.

The stronger Blackface (Lanark) ewes scanned with more twins, and I have a few more triplets on them than last year.

The Bluefaced Leicester ewes scanned 200pc and the Mule ewes and Mule ewe hoggets scanned 190pc, with no empty Mules. The Mules will all lamb to a Beltex.

The Bluefaced Leicester ewes are being fed 0.7kg of a 19pc ration along with silage. We also add extra pre-lambing powdered minerals to the meal at 25g/hd/day.

The feeding will increase according to how many lambs they are carrying in the next few weeks. This has worked well for us the past few years.

We have some good ewe hoggets to lamb this year along with some new stock rams. Lambing is drawn out for us a bit, with Bluefaced Leicesters, then Mules and onto the Blackface ewes. We will be lambing from February and well into April.

At scanning time, we took the opportunity to apply a Rafoxinide-based drench which targets both immature and adult fluke.

We also run them through a footbath. It was easy to do this as they were going through a race for drenching.

I will try to update some of the handling facilities later this year and try and make it a little easier to sort ewes and lambs. A few changes here and there will reduce stress on man and sheep.

Having fragmented land, like many farmers, makes it more difficult to have very good facilities due to costs.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo