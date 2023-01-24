Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Tom Staunton: How targeted feeding will reduce costs while avoiding problems

There’s a balance to find between saving on feed and under-feeding

Tuck in: Sheep feeding from a trough. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Tuck in: Sheep feeding from a trough. Photo: Damien Eagers

Tuck in: Sheep feeding from a trough. Photo: Damien Eagers

Tuck in: Sheep feeding from a trough. Photo: Damien Eagers

Tom Staunton

Preparation for lambing began with scanning. We determined a feeding programme, with triplet- and twin-bearing ewes getting preference to better feeding, along with thinner ewes.

The singles will get less to no feed right up until the few weeks before lambing, when they get 0.5kg of a ewe & lamb 19pc ration.

Most Watched

Privacy