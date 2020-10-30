Tom Staunton: For the record — keeping data can help improve your flock

There is a balance to be achieved with regards to ewe size

The ewe lambs were brought in last week for a footbath and cobalt drench. They will be due a drench for fluke later in November.

With all the wet weather we are having I’m keeping an eye on ewes and lambs to see when they will need another fluke drench. Dosing on a certain date just because it’s done every year isn’t the answer, as the weather can vary quite a lot from year to year.

These Blackface (Lanark-type) ewe lambs were recorded with Sheep Ireland during the year.

We look at survivability and hardiness, milkiness, growth rates, mature weight, scanning rates and health traits and use these to bring about improvements in the flock.

Ewe mature weight we feel has a big impact on the flock performance. The ewes on the farm vary from 52kg-70kg, ewe hoggets (at breeding) 55-65kg and ewe lambs are currently 32kg-50kg.

Weighing the ewe lambs last week gave us an insight to how they have performed all year. Some of the lighter lambs were those born into May; these will need extra care over the next year to make a 60kg ewe hogget. The stronger lambs are well on the way to this and will be given an easier run.

There is a balance to be achieved with regards to ewe size. Having ewes too big will mean that they will require more feeding, and big ewes don’t always have the best lambs and most milk.

I find average-sized or smaller ewes often have the best lambs. This is how recording over a number of years can give us a better picture on what suits our farm.

On the other hand, at scanning time the stronger ewes tend to have a higher scanning rate. The stronger ewes tend to have more twins, from my experience. Getting a good scanning rate from an easy ewe to maintain would be ideal.

Weighing the lambs at weaning is a good indicator to how good and efficient a ewe is . But a picture has to be built over a number of years and over the lifetime of a ewe.

If a 60kg Blackface ewe can wean two 30kg+ lambs, she is doing a very good job and performing better than a 60kg ewe with a single 40kg lamb as she is rearing her own weight in lambs.

It is a work in progress and it will take many years to get near we want to be and there will always be areas to improve.

All the Bluefaced Leicester rams used for pedigree breeding were genotyped with Sheep Ireland. This is a requirement to get Eurostars in 2021; it provides more accuracy to the data, and shows scrapie resistance.

One of the Lanark rams was also genotyped, which will be helpful for selecting replacements. It is an easy process as tissue tag samples are taken and sent away to the laboratory for testing, similar to the BVD ear tag testing in calves.

The recording is a tool for selecting sheep, along with on visual appearance . It is often feared that by recording, the characteristic or the look of the sheep that is liked can be lost.

But this hasn’t been the case with either the dairy or beef sectors. The dairy industry is years ahead of the sheep sector with regards to recording, perhaps because milk recordin g gives a truer reflection of a cow’s performance than a ewe and her lambs.

Recording is a slow process but progress can be made if you have a goal on what the farm wants to achieve and a good plan to achieve this.

