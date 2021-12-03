Tom Staunton: Focus on silage quality will pay dividends in reduced feed bills

Getting better: Tom Staunton says, 'Silage-making is an area that we have improved quite a bit on over the years'

The silage results have just returned. I tested two batches that were baled the same day, in different parts of the farm.

There was very little difference between them: DMD of 77 in one and 76 in the other, crude protein of just over 12pc in both and a dry matter of a little over 30pc. The pH of both lots was just under 4.

The bales seemed to have preserved well but I won’t know for sure until they are opened in the new year.

I also tested some hay. It had saved well and looks the part but is much lower in crude protein and in DMD than the silage.

Hay will be fed to dry sheep, and once it is all used these will be put on silage.

Silage-making is an area that we have improved quite a bit on over the years, especially since we sold all the cattle and are now a sheep enterprise only.

We don’t let it grow for a long period and focus on quality. The cattle often ate some of the silage the sheep refused.

By improving the silage, we have reduced the amount of meal needed to feed to ewes pre-lambing.

Depending on grass supplies, ewes will not be fed silage until well into January. If the weather is hard and little feed about, the older ewes will get some silage outdoors until after scanning, when some of them will be turned inside onto silage to help save the ground for the spring.

After we scan the ewes in the new year we will get a meal mix to suit the silage. We will know how much we will need to feed to triplets, twins and singles by using the silage results.

With feed prices high, any savings that can be made by reducing the amount needed are welcome.

A new Sheep Improvement scheme will come into effect in 2023. Many of the options are similar to the current Sheep Welfare Scheme.

There is one notable change: farmers will have to buy at least one recorded or genotyped ram over the period of the scheme, with hill flocks over 150 ewes will require two rams over the five-year period.

We have been recording with Sheep Ireland for the past few years and have being selling both recorded and genotyped Bluefaced Leicesters and Blackface (Lanark) type rams.

We have also sold performance-recorded Mule ewe lambs this way.

Over time the genotyping will give farmers a much clearer picture of what they are buying, with the ram’s parents both verified.

It will make it easier to identify genetics that are performing better on hills or lowland.

Also, the sheep will be selected on their resistance to scrapie. This will help everybody by improving resistance across the country.

The dry ewe lambs were treated for fluke & worms with a Levamisole and Rafoxanide drench. They also were drenched with a multi-mineral and vitamin drench. This should keep them going for most of the winter.

I had heard reports of large levels of worms detected in lambs due to the mild weather.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo