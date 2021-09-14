Tom Staunton: Breeding ewe lambs requires extra care — but it’s worth it

Going well: Tom Staunton at the Mayo Mule and Greyface Premium Sale in Ballinrobe. Photo: Conor McKeown

It is a busy and optimistic time of year on the farm, and we are hoping for continued good breeding sales .

I have been happy with the Mule sales to date, with good demand for quality, strong ewe lambs with plenty of breeding behind them. We had plenty of repeat customers.

The quality of stock on show is a credit to breeders.

The majority of the Mule ewe lambs we sold will be bred as lambs in their first year. Many farmers have been doing this for years, with great results.

Remember, when breeding ewe lambs, they are managed differently to fully grown ewes — they need some extra care.

They are still young and growing, but when managed correctly they lamb down as well as any ewe.

We got all the ewes and replacement ewe lambs and rams plunge-dipped last week. We usually leave it until later in September, but with a threat of blowfly and a few cases cropping up on the farm, we decided to dip.

This should keep the sheep skin clean and parasite-free over the winter and prevent blowfly strike.

It is a busy time of year here with sales, and having sheep dipped gives us some peace of mind.

Sheep always seem to thrive better after dipping too.

At dipping we drenched all the ewes with a mineral drench, and any thin ewe got a fluke and worm drench.

We body-condition-scored the ewes and separated out the thinner ones and put them to a field with good-quality grass.

This way they are competing for grass with other ewes in the same condition instead of bigger, stronger ewes who would perhaps dictate the grazing.

Overall we were quite happy with the condition of the flock. They will be drenched for fluke over the next month before breeding at the same time that we separate the ewes out for the different rams.

We try to have any treatments carried out before breeding. We prefer to not disturb the ewes and rams during the breeding season.

The pedigree Bluefaced Leicester ewes are being prepared for breeding, and we have a few ewes that are going to flush for embryo transfer in October — all Mule ewe hoggets.

The Mule ewe is well suited to this as she is a good lengthy, roomy ewe with a great supply of milk.

We hope that flushing our best ewes will improve the genetics in the flock and the quality of stock we have for sale.

Over the next month we will be preparing both ewes and rams for breeding and some rams for sale, both Bluefaced Leicester and Lanark-type Blackface rams.

We see a continued increase in demand for Lanark type Blackface sheep in hill areas across the country. Improved carcass traits and the type of lamb/s they rear are the main reasons.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo