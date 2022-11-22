Tom Staunton: Any ewes not in lamb yet probably have fertility issues and aren’t worth keeping

All the breeding ewes have been tipped, apart from a few.

We are keeping a close eye on repeats to see if there are more than expected coming from any particular group; the different raddle colours are useful for this.

We have given some rams a break and replaced these with others. We will take in the Bluefaced Leicester rams soon and put a Lanark ram or ram lamb in their place.

Lanark-type blackface rams will be run with the ewes for later repeats, but will only be left with the ewes for a few weeks.

We don’t want to drag out lambing too long, and ewes that are not in lamb by this stage probably have issues with fertility, so replacements from them could have the same issue.

We recently gave a cobalt bolus to all the replacement ewe lambs, and assessed how they were thriving. Some were inclined to scour. We dagged these, and we put the blame on rich grass.

These lambs will be fluke-drenched in early December. We will see how grass supplies are at this stage. Maybe some of the lighter ewe lambs will be housed when grass supplies tighten.

We also selected some Pedigree Bluefaced Leicester ewe lambs to sell at the annual female sale in Carrick-On-Shannon on December 28. We also have a select few in-lamb ewe hoggets to our new Stock rams for this sale.

We have a batch of lambs indoors for fattening, and hope to have half of these going soon. They have thrived well on a diet of meal, silage and some straw to help keep their rumen functioning correctly.

I weighed them and divided them by size. The smaller lambs have thrived well in a short time. If they had been mixed with the stronger lambs, they wouldn’t have grown half as well. ​

I will draft lambs from 45kg-plus. Anything under this will wait another few weeks.

The last batch of Lanark blackface lambs killed did as well as some of the Mule lambs, grading all R and U.

The decision to house these lambs seems to have been wise — since they went in, it hasn’t stopped raining here and I’m sure they are thriving better than they would have outdoors, especially as I had the best of the grass reserved for the breeding ewes.

Grass growth was quite good this autumn and good reserves built up. But ground conditions in these fields have got much worse and some grass is being wasted.

We have begun to close off fields for the spring. The most sheltered ones will be used first in the spring for ewes and lambs.

We are putting plans in place for housing, scanning and feeding.

We are looking at different options to reduce feed costs. Some ewes will be let off to the hill again and brought down for scanning again in the new year, then divided into singles/twins/triplets and fed accordingly.

The later lambing ewes will not begin feeding as early in spring — this will be determined by their raddle colour.

For now, the priority is that ewes go in lamb, settle without any disturbances and hold body condition as well as possible until they are drenched for fluke, then sorted at scanning time.

​

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo