Tom Staunton: Any ewes not in lamb yet probably have fertility issues and aren’t worth keeping

You don’t want to breed replacement with the same problems

Tom Staunton

All the breeding ewes have been tipped, apart from a few.

We are keeping a close eye on repeats to see if there are more than expected coming from any particular group; the different raddle colours are useful for this.

