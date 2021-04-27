Tom Staunton: After another hectic lambing season, our attention now turns to maximising lamb thrive

Planning ahead can help keep lamb thrive on track for the remainder of spring and summer PHOTO: DAMIEN EAGERS

Spring is moving on and the attention turns from lambing to keeping the new arrivals thriving. Nearly all the ewes have lambed apart from a few late repeats due with Lanark-type Blackface lambs.

Lambing is a tiring time with the late nights and long days and the constant hassle. It has been good to get a few full nights sleep of late.

All ewes are now fully on grass. We had a bunch of young first lambers and some old ewes rearing twins who were getting some meal to keep them milking and in better condition.

So the focus now is to keep lambs thriving. There are many factors involved in lamb thrive from weather to feed, lameness and other diseases and conditions.

Planning ahead can help keep thrive on track for the remainder of spring and summer.

All the lambs have been tailed and male lambs castrated apart from some stronger single lambs that I left full. I want to see will they thrive on better this way.

The only other lambs left full were the Bluefaced Leicester ram lambs and the Lanark lambs.

Vaccines

All lambs have received their first 10-in-1 clostridial vaccine. Last year I only vaccinated the purebreds and the ewe lambs for sale and replacements. Some wether lambs were lost to disease, so I decided to vaccinate all this year. They will get their booster vaccine in four to six weeks.

The next priority is to begin dosing some of the older lambs for Nematodirus worm.

The latest Department of Agriculture risk warning has indicated that this year “Nematodirus larval hatching is expected to peak between March 23rd and April 13th which is about one week earlier than would normally be expected. This is due to milder than normal soil temperatures”.

All lambs will be treated with a white wormer over the next week or two. It is important to keep an eye out for the symptoms of scouring with the disease as lambs can waste away quickly if not treated. Symptoms are quite similar to coccidiosis.

The recommendation is to treat for Nematodirus first. If symptoms continue after a few days, coccidiosis should be considered and lambs treated for that. White wormer will not be used on the farm for the remainder of the year after this drench.

Lambs will also get a mineral and vitamin drench along with the white wormer. This helps the lambs that look deficient or struggling to thrive and also the lambs that are on deficient ground. Both drenches should keep them going for at least another month. I will then assess if they need another drench.

Fertiliser

Fertiliser was applied to all the silage ground last week, approximately 10 days later than in 2020. I aim to cut the first week of June.

Having good quality silage is one of the most important factors to have right for the winter. It reduces the need for concentrates and with better silage ewes will be in

better shape.

I spread 24-2.5-10 N-P-K on the silage ground.

All this ground has been grazed this year which should have cleaned it up for a good new regrowth. Growth up to the past week has been slow due to cold nights and some frost.

The recent increase in temperatures is welcome to boost grass growth for both the ewes and lambs, and for silage ground.

And hopefully prices will still be holding strong in the factories by the time the lambs are ready for sale.

The current price is very encouraging and it is where lamb prices need to be at this time of year for all the costs and work that it takes to produce a premium quality product.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo