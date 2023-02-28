Tips to ensure you have enough grazing this spring

Francis Gonley

Colga, Co Sligo

Francis Gonley farms at Colga, on the outskirts of Sligo town, operating both a hill and lowland sheep enterprise.

The home farm carries the lowland flock of about 110 ewes, including replacements that are lambed as yearlings.

The hill farm is 8km away on Benbulben and has about 200 Scottish Blackface ewes that graze commonage and reasonable-quality green ground adjoining it.

Pregnancy scanning

Francis pregnancy scanned all of his ewes in January and February.

The lowland flock are due to start lambing from March 10, the hill flock will start in early April and the yearlings from the second week of April.

Rams were joined with the replacement ewe lambs just after rams were joined with the hill flock because Francis finds this the best way to utilise the resources on the farm as well his time, as he also works full-time off-farm.

The rams were left with both the lowland and hill ewes for five weeks and with the ewe lambs for three weeks.

All ewes were in good BCS at mating time which helped them achieve a good pregnancy scan across the flock, particularly with the high pregnancy rates achieved.

At mating the lowland mature ewes were BCS 3.3, while the hill ewes had an average of 3.0.

Compacting lambing by pulling the rams after five weeks and pregnancy scanning the ewes at the correct time post-mating allows Francis to sell any empty ewes and feed accordingly to make the best use of his silage and concentrates in the run-up to lambing.

Preparing for lambing

The lowland flock and hill twins will lamb indoors, while some of the hill flock singles will lamb outdoors on the green ground below the commonage and the remainder will be housed at the point of lambing.

The twin-bearing hill ewes will be housed in March prior to the lowland ewes lambing, to make it easier to manage their feeding.

As shed space becomes available during the hill lambing, Francis will bring home some of the singles as they are due to lamb, to manage labour and time.

All the lowland indoor ewes are being fed according to scanned litter size and raddle colour (expected lambing date), and thin ewes are getting preferential treatment.

Preparing for spring grazing

The lowland flock were moved to short-term rented grazing in mid-December once the final paddocks on Francis’s own farm were grazed out, before being housed in February.

Paddocks were closed in rotation in the autumn.

Francis took an opening farm cover in January (the figure was 255kg DM/ha) and will take another measurement in the coming days.

The target is to have 25 grazing days ahead of the flock once they are turned out to grass, and with grass growth rates gradually rising, this should allow Francis about 40 days to get through the first rotation.

Supplementation will be introduced if necessary to slow down the rotation and ensure that there is grass in front of the ewes throughout the spring, but Francis is hopeful this won’t be necessary.

Fertiliser

Rising soil temperatures and good ground conditions allowed Francis to spread ~15 units of nitrogen/ha in recent days in the form of protected urea, on paddocks with at least 5cm of grass cover.

Remaining paddocks will get fertiliser once they have sufficient cover and conditions allow.

Fertiliser usage during the year will be monitored closely, and soil test results and grass growth data recorded on PastureBase Ireland used to make informed decisions on when and what type of fertiliser is used.

The opening round of fertiliser is an essential one, as Francis needs grass coming back as he works through the first rotation so there is sufficient grass available at the start of the second round of grazing.

Singles will be housed on the point of lambing once shed space becomes available.

Frank Campion and Tom Coll are Teagasc advisors