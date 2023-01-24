Farming

These tips for ewe nutrition during late pregnancy can maximise flock profitability

Raising the DMD of silage given to ewes in the last 10 weeks significantly increases lamb birthweight and weaning weight, and reduces days to slaughter… as well as increasing ewe weight post-lambing

Vital time: Nutritional management during the last weeks of pregnancy influences, among other things, colostrum quality and quantity, ease of lambing, lamb survival and lamb weight at birth. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Vital time: Nutritional management during the last weeks of pregnancy influences, among other things, colostrum quality and quantity, ease of lambing, lamb survival and lamb weight at birth. Photo: Roger Jones

Tim Keady

Most sheep farms are in the calm before the storm of lambing , but this is still a vital period: what you do now will affect flock productivity (number of lambs reared/ewe joined), profitability and labour requirement.

Nutritional management during the last weeks of pregnancy influences the following: achieving a successful pregnancy, colostrum quality and quantity, ease of lambing, lamb survival, lamb weight at birth and formation of the ewe-lamb bond.

