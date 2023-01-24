These tips for ewe nutrition during late pregnancy can maximise flock profitability

Most sheep farms are in the calm before the storm of lambing , but this is still a vital period: what you do now will affect flock productivity (number of lambs reared/ewe joined), profitability and labour requirement.

Nutritional management during the last weeks of pregnancy influences the following: achieving a successful pregnancy, colostrum quality and quantity, ease of lambing, lamb survival, lamb weight at birth and formation of the ewe-lamb bond.

All of these factors impact labour requirement during the busy lambing period, lamb performance from birth to sale, and flock productivity — the key factors that influence flock profitability and job satisfaction.

Significant changes occur in late pregnancy, and forage quality becomes increasingly important.

The foetuses are growing rapidly — at eight weeks prior to lambing they are only around 15pc of their ultimate birth weight — and the ewes’ mammary glands are accumulating colostrum and preparing for lactation.

So the metabolisable energy (ME) requirement of ewes carrying singles, twins and triplets increases by 40pc, 60pc and 70pc, respectively, over the final six weeks of pregnancy.

For example, the ME requirement of a twin-bearing ewe weighing 75kg increases from 12MJ (mega-joules) to 19MJ daily.

To put this in context, 1kg of barley, at 14pc moisture, contains only 11.4MJ of ME.

Nutrient requirement in late pregnancy is also influenced by ewe live weight. For example, a 10kg increase in the weight of a twin-bearing ewe increases ME requirement by 1.3 and 1.8MJ/day during weeks four and two pre-lambing, respectively.

This extra ME requirement is due to the combination of increased ewe maintenance requirement and the weight of the lambs being carried. Lambs from larger ewes are heavier at birth, grow faster and are heavier at weaning, so are drafted for slaughter at a younger age.



Effect of lamb birth weight

Birth weight affects survivability. Heavy lambs are prone to dystocia (difficult lambing), while light lambs are more vulnerable to hypothermia and exposure, due to their high surface area per unit of body weight.

Regardless of litter size, as lamb weight increases, mortality declines initially but levels out around the optimum birth weight, which depends on litter size.

Then as birth weight increases above the optimum, lamb mortality increases again — probably reflecting difficulties immediately prior to and during delivery.

The optimum birth weight, based on lamb survival, for crossbred lambs born as singles, twins and triplets is 6.0kg, 5.6kg and 4.5kg, respectively.

Birth weight also affects subsequent lamb performance. Studies that we have undertaken at Athenry show that each 1kg increase in lamb birth weight increases weaning weight by around 3.5kg and reduces age at slaughter by around three weeks.​

Impact of silage feed value

The main factor influencing the feed value of grass silage is digestibility (DMD) as it reflects both intake characteristics and ME concentration.

A number of studies on the effect of silage feed value on the performance of ewes during mid and late pregnancy have been undertaken at Athenry.

The results of one of these is presented in the graph and table below. In this study the ewes were housed in early December, shorn within a few days of housing and lambed in early March.

It found that increasing silage feed value increased silage intake during weeks 10 to six pre-lambing (see Figure 1).

This clearly shows that the ewes on the low DMD silage were unable to consume enough silage (and therefore ME) to meet demands as DMD was limiting intake.

When concentrate supplementation was initiated, the intake of medium-feed-value silage remained relatively unchanged up to lambing, but that of the high-feed-value silage declined as concentrate feed level increased — reflecting differences in substitution rate.

The substitution rate for the medium and high feed-value silages were 0.18kg and 0.75kg reduction in silage dry matter intake per 1kg of concentrate consumed.

This clearly shows that concentrate was displacing high feed-value silage in the diet.

Increasing silage feed value increased ME intake. Ewes offered the high-feed-value silage were 10kg heavier and had a higher body condition score (BCS) (+1.1 units) post-lambing.

During the final six weeks of the study — the time of peak energy demand — ME intake increased by 53pc for ewes on the high feed-value silage.

During this period BCS increased by 0.15 units for ewes offered the high-feed-value silage, while those offered the medium-feed-value silage lost 0.35 units — a difference of 0.5 units due solely to silage feed value.

At pasture, between lambing and weaning, the ewes that had been offered the high feed-value silage lost 0.5 units BCS, while BCS increased by 0.2 units for those ewes offered the medium-feed-value silage.

These differences indicate that the ewes on the medium-feed-value silage partitioned energy intake to replenish their own body reserves while those offered the high-feed-value silage sacrificed body reserves in favour of milk production, so improved the performance of their lambs.

The fact that ewes offered the high-feed-value silage indoors still had a higher BCS at weaning than those on the medium-feed-value silage could affect ewe longevity, and management decisions implemented on-farm between weaning and the following mating season.

The effects of the feed value of silage offered to ewes while housed on the performance of their lambs at pasture are presented in the table.

The lambs from the ewes offered the high-feed-value silage were 0.5kg heavier at birth, 1.9kg heavier at weaning and 17 days younger when drafted for slaughter.

Based on data from previous studies at Athenry, this reduction of 17 days at slaughter is equivalent to the response that would be expected from feeding 19kg concentrate per lamb from birth to slaughter.

As each ewe in the study reared 1.75 lambs, this would equate to 33kg concentrate/ewe — equivalent to approximately €15/ewe.

​

Tips

■ Analyse your silage. Assess its impact by quantifying ewe body condition, colostrum production, lamb survival and birth weight. Then devise a plan with the aim of increasing next year’s silage DMD by at least five percentage points.

■ Each five percentage point increase in silage DMD increases ewe weight post-lambing by 6.5kg and increases lamb birthweight by 0.25kg.

■ Each 1kg increase in birth weight leads to an increase of about 3.5kg in weight at weaning.

■ Develop a nutrition plan for ewes during late pregnancy that will provide the required amount of concentrate.



This will be discussed in a subsequent article.

​

Dr Tim Keady is a Teagasc research officer based in Athenry