The sheep have been housed after weeks of constant rain

"It will be easier on me and the sheep to house as many of them as I can and feed them some silage indoors for the next six weeks," says Tom Staunton

I often see many checklists on what sheep farmers should and shouldn’t do, and when and when not to do them. I don’t implement these lists 100pc, but I do take something from them to see how it will work on my farm.

Every farm is different in terms of, for example, land type, weather conditions, breed of sheep, target market and workload.

Every year is different and the continuous rain we have had over the last few weeks and months has taken its toll on the land. Everywhere is saturated.

The best of the land is the rough grazing ground, but there isn’t much feeding on this from now on. It will be easier on me and the sheep to house as many of them as I can and feed them some silage indoors for the next six weeks. We will then begin to add some meal feeding in preparation for lambing time.

At housing, I keep all ewe hoggets together to avoid any bullying at feeding. This also helps any shy feeders. Some lighter ewes may be mixed through them as well. All the twins are kept separate which will make it easier to feed these more accurately before lambing.

Lameness

The singles are kept together and will need a little feeding along with silage before lambing time. Any triplets are grouped together and are fed a small bit more than the twins to help keep them healthy.

All the ewes are foot bathed in Copper Sulphate (Bluestone) solution at housing to reduce lameness.

I have a race with a built-in concrete footbath running along the outside of the shed. This was one of the best decisions I’ve made in terms of reducing the work load.

I can run the ewes through the bath and back into the shed any day over the winter if I see they need foot-bathing.

The race is also used for drenching, and vaccinating the ewes with 10-in-1 pre-lambing. The ewes will get another drench for fluke in about two weeks to follow up the last drench back in early December. With the wet year that we have had, they will need it.

Straw bedding

The ewes are all straw-bedded. This is far more comfortable for the sheep than slats, especially closer to lambing . The slats are also cold for lambs at lambing time. I use chopped straw if I can it soaks much better than full length straw.

Feeding silage to sheep on straw was a concern for me at first, but I find if the silage is kept dry, the bedding stays pretty good.

Lambing

I try to keep the water bowls as clean as I can and make sure there is water at times of hard frost. This is especially important when ewes begin to eat meal and are close to lambing as they drink quite a lot at that stage.

Closer to lambing time, I keep the pens bedded well, disinfected and sprayed with Dominate probiotic to help prevent build-up of disease.

Giving the ewes some extra feeding of silage or buckets/meal in time will prevent them from getting too thin over the winter. As ewes get heavier in-lamb it is difficult for them to recover condition as the lambs begin to grow quicker in the last month prior to lambing.

This reduces the workload at lambing time. Tending to weak lambs and ewes with little or no milk is the last thing you want to be doing when you’re busy enough already.

The aim is to have the ewes fit not fat and primed with good quality colostrum and a good quantity of milk at lambing time. The ewes will then go to grass without meal feeding unless weather conditions are extremely difficult. This has worked well for me for the past few years.

Finally, best wishes to all who purchased at the recent South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicester female sale which went very well, Happy lambing!

