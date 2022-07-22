Farming

Farming

The importance of measuring and improving output per ewe

Lambs reared per ewe to the ram is the number one driver of flock profitability

Opportunity: Francis Gonley&rsquo;s lowland flock; weaning is a great time to take stock of flock performance Expand
Opportunity: Francis Gonley’s lowland flock; weaning is a great time to take stock of flock performance

Damian Costello

Francis Gonley and his family run an all-sheep farm on the outskirts of Sligo town. The home farm carries a closed lowland ewe flock of 110 ewes, including replacements which are lambed down for the first time at one year old.

The outfarm, 8km away on Benbulben near Glencar Lake and waterfall, is home to a 200-ewe Scottish Blackface hill flock and comprises reasonable quality green ground adjoining a large area of commonage.

