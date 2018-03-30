The 2018 lambing season has presented new challenges

It has been a hectic few weeks with lambing in full swing. Lambing this year has been a new experience for me as it involved a batch of 160 ewes that had undergone AI, along with 50 ewes that were naturally mated, all lambing in the space of a week.

Preparation was key for this. With the ewes synchronised, we ensured that someone was in the shed at all times for a few days.

Unlike other parts, the weather was kind to us as we managed to get lambs out of the shed after 24 hours and some of the singles went out earlier. If there were harsh weather conditions I don't know how we would have coped for space. I am quite happy with the results so far. The repeats of the AI are yet to come, as are some ewe lambs that should start lambing in April. With so many ewes lambing together, it made cross-fostering of lambs to other ewes much easier. I go with the wet adoption approach. If I have a triplet or spare lamb that a ewe can't mother, I wait for a single ewe to start lambing.

She is put in an individual lambing pen and once ready to lamb, I hold her down and cover the foster lamb in the lambing fluids. I introduce the foster lamb to the ewe first and then her own lamb. If the foster lamb is a day or two old, I tie his legs for five minutes. I do this as ewes can be clever enough and can sometimes smell the subterfuge. If they see the lamb getting up too quickly, they may reject it. At the beginning of lambing, we had a few problem cases with ewes lambing early, but this cleared up pretty quick and we haven't looked back since.