That was the thieves’ big mistake – trying to rob a sheep farmer in the middle of lambing season

John Fagan

They did a runner across the fields when I arrived on the scene at 2am, leaving their van – but crime is plaguing rural Ireland and I am going to ramp up my security 

Protecting his property: John Fagan with a lamb on his Westmeath farm. Photo: Tom O’Hanlon.

I caught two thieves trying to steal my quad at 2.30am last week. They made a poor decision trying to rob a sheep farmer in the middle of the lambing season.

I was checking the cameras to see how things were going and in came two hefty criminals looking for a quad. The pet lambs created a bit of a fuss when they saw them, probably hoping for a feed, and the two lads were equally intrigued with them and almost forgot about my quad.

