Test to see if you need to switch to a different drench to combat wormer resistance

Eddie Gavin runs a mixed sheep, beef and tillage farm near Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, as well as a contracting business.

A BETTER Sheep programme participant, he decided earlier this season not to go with an early lambing flock, and instead focus on the mid-season ewes and explore the option of finishing store lamb.

With ewes weaned in late June, he has culled harder this year, removing older ewes and those that had under-performed.

Some of these ewes would have remained in the system for the early-lambing flock in previous years as final-crop ewes. His figures show they tended to underperform, with their lambs having low growth rates — not something he wanted in a March lambing flock.

With the culls removed, there will be 260 ewes going to the ram this autumn.

The dry conditions have affected grass growth. To slow up demand, the ewe flock were held up for 10 days in early August and supplemented with hay produced earlier in the season before moving to an outfarm for grazing to build condition.

The lamb crop were split at the start of August, with the heavier ones going into a finishing group where they were supplemented initially in creep feeder, then concentrate was fed at a rate of 500g/head/day in troughs.

Eddie will keep this finishing group topped up with lambs of 38kg-plus.

Replacement ewe lambs have been managed as a separate group since mid-August.

As with many farms, overall drafting this season was slow. The first batch of 55 lambs drafted finished into a 20.4kg carcass.

The delayed drafting was a consequence of the growth rate up to weaning that resulted in weaning weights 2kg behind target. A decline in grass quality earlier in the session also played a part, as perhaps did parasites.

Eddie has been relying mainly on 3-ML macrocyclic lactone-based products (clear dose) to control worms over the past few seasons and was treating the adult ewes up until last year.

This put him at risk of developing resistance, and given his lamb performance issues, it warranted investigation

As part of the BETTER sheep programme Eddie has been monitoring worm burdens this season by submitting Fekpak on a fortnightly basis.

With worm egg counts of over 500epg in mid-July, a drench test was conducted: 15 lambs were marked and sampled, treated with an Ivermectin-based drench and re-sampled 14 days later.

The results confirms the suspicion that Eddie’s farm has advanced resistance to 3-ML based products, as 55pc of the worms survived the dose — for the wormer to be deemed successful, less than 5pc need to survive.

At this level of efficacy, lamb performance is already suffering.

To address the problem, in the short term Eddie will switch to a 2-LV levamisole-based product (yellow dose), which has had very low usage on his farm in previous years.

In the longer term, he will regularly monitor worm burdens, crop rotations and potentially store lambs.

Both the winter and spring barley crops were harvested in ideal conditions. Eddie sowed combination forage rape and Redstart in alternate fields after the winter barley as a catch crop.

With the dry conditions no fertiliser was applied at sowing; instead he will wait to see if they strike and then apply the required amounts.

In previous years the crops were used to delay housing, and for the early lambing flock post-turnout, the latter to mixed degrees of success. Eddie is looking at the option of using these crops to winter some of his lighter lambs into the spring for the hogget trade and bulking this number up with purchased store lambs.

In the absence of an early lamb flock, this option will provide an additional revenue source with a reduced labour input and would fit his farming system.

On the cattle enterprise Eddie rears 30 dairy-bred calves each season — Friesian and Angus cross bull calves that come on farm reared each spring and remain until the following autumn when sold or finished as steers.

The first of these were sold as in early August, with Friesians weighing in at average of 555kg and the Angus at 490kg, returning €2.10 and €2.47 per kg respectively.

The option of finishing was considered but with some upgrades required with housing and tight grass supplies heading into the autumn, selling live proved a more workable option this year.

Ciaran Lynch and Eoin Woulfe are Teagasc advisors