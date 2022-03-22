Steps you should take to curb anti-microbial resistance in sheep

Stepping up: On sheep farms antibiotic usage is not as significant as in some other enterprises, but there is still room for improvement. Photo: Conor McKeown

We hear a lot about anti-microbial resistance (AMR) and anthelmintic parasite resistance (APR), but what is their significance at farm level?

Antimicrobials are drugs used to treat infections in humans and animals, and include antibiotics, anti-fungals and anti-virals; anthelmintics are used to control flukes, roundworms and tapeworms in animals.

There can be some overlap with active ingredients in the two groupings.

Resistance occurs when micro-organisms that cause infections adapt, preventing the drug from killing them.

This has huge implications for animal and human health. Scientists have predicted by 2050 there may be more human deaths from AMR than from cancer.

Every time antibiotics are used, bacteria have the opportunity to develop resistance.

Resistance is accelerated by some of the things we do on farm:

■ Overuse of antibiotics;

■ Under-dosing with antibiotics;

■ Not finishing the treatment course;

■ Incorrect disposal of antibiotics;

■ Use of last-resort antibiotics as first-line therapy;

■ Blanket use of antibiotics in an untargeted manner;

■ Treatment of bacteria that are not susceptible to the particular antibiotic;

■ Treatment of diseases caused by viruses or other germs not susceptible to antibiotics.

Certain drugs are vital in the control of specific microbes; this is why more stringent controls have been introduced, along with proposed greater veterinary supervision at farm level from 2022 onwards.

Farm tactics

When it comes to animal health, prevention is better than cure.

Inside the farm gate there is a need for better disease prevention strategies such as improved biosecurity measures, better housing strategies and more targeted vaccination/parasite control.

The overarching aim on the farm is to achieve good animal health status and minimise stress triggers.

Antibiotic use is required for animal welfare standards but only when necessary. We will need them then, to work effectively on both the veterinary front and in human medicine.

A guide for their correct usage is the six Rs:

■ Right veterinary diagnosis;

■ Right animal;

■ Right antibiotic;

■ Right dose;

■ Right duration;

■ Right storage and duration.

On sheep farms antibiotic usage is not as significant as in some other enterprises, but there is still room for improvement.

The predominate usage areas are for lameness control and around lambing time. There is a need for a more prudent usage policy everywhere and at all times.

Improving farm facilities allowing the greater practice of foot-bathing, more vaccination programmes and ensuring new-born lambs receive adequate colostrum can all have significantly reduce overall antibiotic loading.

Talk to your vet about antibiotic and anthelmintic use and build a farm health plan. A product administered to a sheep can have repercussions on far more than that single animal.

Eamon Patten is a Teagasc drystock advisor based in Ballinrobe