Some farmers say you will always have some thin ewes in the flock – but ewes are thin for a reason, and you need to find out why

Over past two years, Richard and Linda Woodmartin’s sheep enterprise just outside Sligo town has increased from 180 to 300 ewes put to the ram.

With a planned lambing spread over the last 3 weeks of March, the Woodmartins’ main focus over the last few months has been to ensure they will have adequate grass to feed 300 ewes at turnout.

The majority of the spring grass that will be available for grazing ewes and their lambs in March is actually grown in November, so it is important to exploit autumnal grass growth.

“We normally close the first fields a week or so after the rams are turned out in mid-October” says Richard. “These are normally the most sheltered fields closest to the yard where the ewes are first turnout out.

“Swards predominately made up of old grasses such as annual meadow grass with low ryegrass content require a rest period greater than 120 days to ensure an adequate grass supply from mid-March.

“The unusually mild November allowed a nice build-up of grass going into the winter. You’d be tempted to graze it prior to housing but it is much more valuable in the spring when the demand is high, rather than in the winter when the option to house is always available.

“120 ewes were housed in early December; the remaining ewes were either grazing on the out-block or on an acquired block of short term winter grazing. All ewes were housed by early January.

On the day of housing the ewes are foot-bathed and any lame ones penned separately on slats and treated with an antibiotic.

“Routine foot-bathing throughout the summer has resulted in a very low level of lameness in the flock at present,” says Linda.

However, lameness can spread rapidly among a group of housed ewes if left untreated, especially where ewes are in bedded pens — bacteria thrive in moist warm conditions which often exist at the feed barrier.

Liming this area may reduce the spread, but the early treatment and removal of lame ewes from the pen into an isolation pen is the best method of control.

“We normally treat ewes for lice and mites with a deltramethrin-based pour-on at housing, and they also get a fluke dose against immature and mature fluke and a repeat dose six weeks later,” says Linda.

As well as segregating ewes for lameness the Woodmartins assess the body condition score of the ewes at housing and will segregate any thin ewes for preferential treatment.

Richard and Linda have taken part in the thin ewe surveillance study with Teagasc and the local RVL in Sligo.

The study, which is available to all sheep farmers, involves the submission of thin ewes for post-mortem examination from farmers who feel there is a thin ewe problem that warrants investigation in their flocks where nutrition has been adequate.

Some farmers believe that you will always have some thin ewes in the flock. But ewes are thin for a reason, and with so many non-visible or “iceberg” diseases on farms, it is important to identify the cause, so corrective action can be put in place, to avoid ongoing issues.

Post-mortems carried out to date have not uncovered any underlying iceberg diseases on the Woodmartin farm.

Richard and Linda have converted existing sheds to accommodate the increasing ewe flock. This year 120 ewes will be housed on straw bedding, with the remainder housed on plastic slats.

Richard and Linda converted cattle sheds into sheep housing space on their Sligo farm

Richard and Linda converted cattle sheds into sheep housing space on their Sligo farm

I hear a lot of issues from farmers regarding the ewes pulling in silage and blocking the slats, leaving the slats and the ewes dirty. This has not been an issue on the Woodmartin farm as they use all precision-chopped pit silage and the slats have remained clean throughout the winter.

The plastic slat conversions incurred an initial cost of €130 per ewe, but they have eliminated the cost and labour associated with straw bedding.

‘A stitch in time saves nine’ holds true when it comes to the prevention of flock health issues at housing.

It is good practice to carry out flock health tasks with a preventative approach in mind based on past experience, rather than a reactive approach when the health issue has embedded itself in the flock, affecting animal welfare, animal output and farm income.

Tom Coll is a Teagasc business and technology advisor based in Mohill, Co Leitrim