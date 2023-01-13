Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Some farmers say you will always have some thin ewes in the flock – but ewes are thin for a reason, and you need to find out why

It is vital to identify the cause, so corrective action can be put in place – particularly ahead of housing

Expanding flock: Richard and Linda Woodmartin on their farm at the foot of Knocknarea. Photo: Brian Farrell Expand
Richard and Linda converted cattle sheds into sheep housing space on their Sligo farm Expand

Close

Expanding flock: Richard and Linda Woodmartin on their farm at the foot of Knocknarea. Photo: Brian Farrell

Expanding flock: Richard and Linda Woodmartin on their farm at the foot of Knocknarea. Photo: Brian Farrell

Richard and Linda converted cattle sheds into sheep housing space on their Sligo farm

Richard and Linda converted cattle sheds into sheep housing space on their Sligo farm

/

Expanding flock: Richard and Linda Woodmartin on their farm at the foot of Knocknarea. Photo: Brian Farrell

Tom Coll

Over past two years, Richard and Linda Woodmartin’s sheep enterprise just outside Sligo town has increased from 180 to 300 ewes put to the ram.

With a planned lambing spread over the last 3 weeks of March, the Woodmartins’ main focus over the last few months has been to ensure they will have adequate grass to feed 300 ewes at turnout.

Most Watched

Privacy