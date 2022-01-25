Signpost Programme: Sheep – Moving all stock off farm to shorten winter feeding requirement

Trimmed: All John’s ewes were shorn post-housing, which reduces pen space requirement, improves productivity and makes it easier to monitor them

John’s grazing ground consists of two equal-sized grazing blocks totalling 34.5 ha, with an additional 2.4ha of forestry adjoining the home farm.

A participant in the Teagasc BETTER Farm Sheep Programme, John runs a mid-season-lambing flock alongside a contract-rearing system that caters for both dairy heifer and bull calves.

He joined 156 ewes with the ram on October 12, with a further 60 ewe lambs with an average weight of 48.5kg being let out with the ram a week later.

All rams were removed on November 24, allowing for a six- and five-week joining period for the ewes and ewe lambs respectively.

With the good grass growth this autumn, John was able to secure temporary grazing off-farm in two different parcels for his ewes and replacement ewe lambs this winter following mating.

This allowed him to move all stock off the home block in mid-November and off the out-farm in early December.

Although this has required erecting temporary fencing in some cases, it has shortened up the winter feeding requirement on the farm.

Moving all stock off the farm has also put John slightly ahead of his target grass closing plan.

This may not necessarily be a bad thing as it may facilitate earlier turnout of cattle on the farm, if weather conditions allow.

All ewes returned home just after Christmas and were housed following routine health treatments.

All John’s ewes were shorn post-housing, which reduces pen space requirement, improves productivity and leaves it easier to monitor ewes while housed and at lambing time.

The ewe lambs were shorn last August once those being kept for breeding were selected.

The flock was pregnancy-scanned in the first week of January — the results are summarised in the table below.

The flock has consistently scanned around 2.0 on an annual basis, and overall the scanning result were on target for the farm, with just over 25pc triplets, no quads present and very few empties.

The ewe lambs scanned particularly well, with 23 carrying twins and only five empty.

The dry ewes and ewe lambs were sold following scanning.

Attention now turns to winter feeding. To get the levels of concentrate supplementation right, John tested all his silages before Christmas.

Although bale silage suits his grazing system, he has transitioned back to precision-cut silage for his ewes this year. The majority of them are housed on plastic slats, and he hopes this will leave these cleaner as the weeks progress.

John is also weighing up the costs of silage production for both the pit and bale silage systems for the coming year, with likely increases in plastic wrap and other associated costs.

The test results showed that the pit silage being fed to the ewes was well preserved; it came back with a high dry matter of 34pc, 73pc DMD and crude protein of 11.7pc.

This should allow John to keep concentrate input to his twin-bearing ewes to 25kg/head in total for pregnancy, with singles and triplets adjusted accordingly.

The ewe lambs will receive a daily allocation of 200g concentrate per head from early January to maintain performance; this will be stepped up in line with requirements as they approach lambing.

John’s cattle enterprise is made up of 44 weanling dairy heifers and 23 weanling dairy bull calves that were housed in October. These are being fed on 73pc and 75pc DMD baled silage, supplemented with a daily allowance of 1kg concentrate per head.

Both these groups are due to be weighed in the coming days to check on performance since housing and to ensure they remain on target for turnout. The diet will be adjusted up or down based on this weighing.

The increase in fertiliser prices will be challenge for the 2022 grazing season. John, like many farmers, tends to buy the majority of his fertiliser in early spring.

He has been using protected urea interspersed with two rounds of 18:6:12 during the grazing season.

He is trying to source protected urea to have it on farm for the early rounds of application in March and will buy the rest as the season progresses.

He is aiming to reduce the overall amount of fertiliser used during the season but will still apply P & Ks where needed.

One advantage John has is that he has been addressing soil fertility issues, in particular soil pH status; he is hoping this investment will pay dividends and give him more flexibility during 2022.

John is also participating as a demonstration farmer in the Teagasc Signpost Programme.

A plan has been drawn up to allow him to farm in a more sustainable fashion and future-proof his farm against policy and market requirements.

Ciaran Lynch is a Teagasc sheep specialist, based in Ballyhaise, Co Cavan; Tom Coll is a Teagasc advisor based in Mohill, Co Leitrim