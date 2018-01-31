Should Irish sheep producers castrate lambs or not?
There are undisputed efficiency advantages of leaving male lambs entire which result in these lambs being ready for slaughter 10-14 days earlier than wether lambs, according to Michael Diskin of Teagasc.
In a paper presented at the Teagasc National Sheep Conference in Galway, he also, said ram lambs are leaner which, from a consumer point of view, is desirable.
However, rams lambs reach the desired target fat score of 3 at a heavier weight compared to wethers.
Frequently, this is commented on as rams lambs “being slower and more difficult to finish” to reach factory fit body condition.
The kill-out % for ram lambs is 1 to 2.5 percentage points lower for rams depending on lamb age, diet and breed with the greatest difference observed with horned breeds.
From autumn onwards rams and ewe lambs must be separated, otherwise rams lambs will spend significant energy following female lambs and there is a risk of pregnancy with female lambs.
The current Teagasc-UCD studies have confirmed the production benefits from leaving lambs entire and recorded a low to modest incidence of meat samples from ram lambs with undesirable sensory attributes.
However, castration did not eliminate the problem of getting of undesirable sensory attributes meat samples although the incidence was lower in meat from castrated lambs.