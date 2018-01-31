Farm Ireland
Should Irish sheep producers castrate lambs or not?

FarmIreland Team

There are undisputed efficiency advantages of leaving male lambs entire which result in these lambs being ready for slaughter 10-14 days earlier than wether lambs, according to Michael Diskin of Teagasc.

In a paper presented at the Teagasc National Sheep Conference in Galway, he also, said ram lambs are leaner which, from a consumer point of view, is desirable.

However, rams lambs reach the desired target fat score of 3 at a heavier weight compared to wethers.

Frequently, this is commented on as rams lambs “being slower and more difficult to finish” to reach factory fit body condition.

The kill-out % for ram lambs is 1 to 2.5 percentage points lower for rams depending on lamb age, diet and breed with the greatest difference observed with horned breeds.

From autumn onwards rams and ewe lambs must be separated, otherwise rams lambs will spend significant energy following female lambs and there is a risk of pregnancy with female lambs.

The current Teagasc-UCD studies have confirmed the production benefits from leaving lambs entire and recorded a low to modest incidence of meat samples from ram lambs with undesirable sensory attributes.

However, castration did not eliminate the problem of getting of undesirable sensory attributes meat samples although the incidence was lower in meat from castrated lambs.

This would also suggest that so called “ram taint” issues might be due to other factors such as slaughter age, diet, consumption habits and culinary methods, unrelated to whether lambs are entire or castrated and is certainly worthy of further investigation.

While castration reduces but does not eliminate the risk of obtaining “problematic” lamb meat samples the consequences of castration are reduced production efficiency as well as the increased likelihood of higher fatness which is likely to occur with smaller breeds such as Scottish Blackface, particularly as producer strive for heavier lamb carcass weights.

Whether producers castrate lambs or not will depend on their production system, time of lamb finishing, flock size, ability to separate ewe and ram lambs in the autumn and as well as the signal  from the market place.

The trend toward non-castration has become well established in recent years.

If processors require more castrate lambs its probable that they will have to reward producers by paying a premium for such lambs.


Online Editors

