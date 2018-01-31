Should Irish sheep producers castrate lambs or not?

In a paper presented at the Teagasc National Sheep Conference in Galway, he also, said ram lambs are leaner which, from a consumer point of view, is desirable.

Frequently, this is commented on as rams lambs “being slower and more difficult to finish” to reach factory fit body condition.

However, rams lambs reach the desired target fat score of 3 at a heavier weight compared to wethers.

The kill-out % for ram lambs is 1 to 2.5 percentage points lower for rams depending on lamb age, diet and breed with the greatest difference observed with horned breeds.

From autumn onwards rams and ewe lambs must be separated, otherwise rams lambs will spend significant energy following female lambs and there is a risk of pregnancy with female lambs.