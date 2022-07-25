Quality grass now will reduce meal required to finish lambs

Measurement: Check how well your lambs have performed pre-weaning

July is a critical month for sheep farmers to make a decent profit, the time when much-needed cash is generated from the sale of the first draft of lambs prior to weaning.

Check how well your lambs have performed pre-weaning. Ideally, there should have been a number of lambs drafted for slaughter already, and a large portion of the lamb crop should weigh around 33-34kg.

Read More

Quality grass

Focus on providing these lambs with quality leafy grass post-weaning, to produce cheap live-weight gain.

The ideal situation is to have after-grass available to coincide with weaning or have a portion of the farm topped and nice young leafy grass available.

Try to move the lambs regularly to fresh grass and use dry ewes or cattle to clean out paddocks.

The aim is to be able to draft lambs on three-week intervals, selecting them for slaughter on the basis of weight and fat cover. Over-fat lambs are costly while thin lambs will kill out poorly, reducing lamb value.

Fertiliser

Many farms have not applied any fertiliser since April. To boost grass growth, a certain level of fertiliser should be applied.

Fertiliser prices have fallen recently, so shop around.

Parasites

Faecal egg counts for stomach worms rose rapidly in June.

It is advisable to get a faecal egg count done after drenching, to ensure that the wormer is still working on your farm.

Samples should be taken either seven days (for levamisole-based products) or 14 days (all other products) after the lambs have been treated. Discuss the results with your vet.

Lameness

The level of lameness on some farms can be very high post-weaning and is often a major factor in poor lamb performance.

Each farm needs to have a proper system in place to deal with lameness.

Meal

With the further increases in meal price projected, farmers need to look at their options for moving lambs off farm. What was done in previous years may not be the best choice this year.

Options may include:

Finish all lambs by looking to introduce meal at low levels, to complement grass availability and boost fat cover. Introducing 300g of meal per day will bring forward finishing date by a month.

Sell first and second drafts as finished lambs and start selling stores in late July when demand is high. Indications are that the store lamb trade is offering good returns.

Split up lambs into male and females. Premiums have been paid for quality breeding-type ewe lambs.

Regardless of the choice you make, keep the lambs thriving up to point of sale on quality grass. Avoid over-reliance on expensive meal, when you can meet the lamb requirements with grass.

Andy Ryder is a Teagasc drystock advisor based in Westport