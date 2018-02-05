'Processors are threatening to turn sheep away from today'

The roll out of the Clean Livestock Policy for Sheep by processors, has sparked criticism from farming organisations.

However, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said the new rules that require sheep farmers to measures to ensure the cleanliness of animals going to slaughter was agreed with farm organisations.

Minister Creed said the policy was a public health measure, intended to reduce the potential risk to consumers that may arise if meat is contaminated by dirty fleeces. “The need for an effective clean livestock policy is regarded as being very important not just in terms of basic food safety, but also as a reputational issue for Ireland’s meat industry and our export trade.

“Our clean livestock policy is vital for the protection of the consumer and to protect our export markets,” he said in response to questioning on the issue by Fianna Fail’s Agriculture Spokesperson Charlie McConalogue. ICSA sheep chairman John Brooks has said he has deep reservations about the roll out of the policy and said processors are threating to turn sheep away from today.