Prevention can keep the wolf (and vet) from the door this spring

While I was treating two lambs with joint ill, my client stated with a wry smile: "Once a vet gets into the yard in the spring, its impossible get rid of ye". Although said in jest, this is often the case as, routinely, we have to make multiple visits to the same flock to avoid significant lamb losses. Prevention is most definitely better than cure and it starts with the basics.

