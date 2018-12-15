Potential is there to produce a lot of feed in a short time-span

As we come to the end of 2018, grass supplies are almost all grazed off now. The next move for our ewes is to either put them inside and feed silage and hay or find another source of feeding for them.

This year we have enough brassica crops and fodder beet tops to keep half the ewes outside until the end of January.

After a very good end to the year, with plenty of good-quality grass and weather that allowed us to graze out fields, ewes have increased in body weight since mating.

It is very important not to let ewes lose weight at this time of year as when grass supply is scarce they can lose weight quickly.

By feeding now we will try hold them in good condition, and with meal going to be expensive there is no point in letting ewes lose weight and then have to spend extra money to try and get it back as they come nearer to lambing.

We will scan the end of December and keep all the ewes carrying triplets inside so we can feed them extra meal.

Any ewes that are marked as repeats or show up empty at scanning time will be left out-side on the fodder beet tops and scanned again in early February. These will not lamb until April so they will not have to get meal feeding until March 1.

We have about 80pc of this year's lambs sold now. After a difficult spring and a dry summer we, like most people, had to feed a lot of extra meal.