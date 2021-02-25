Farming

Our star ram is living up to his billing as the lambing season gets underway

Tom Staunton

Lambing is underway on the farm, beginning with the Pedigree Bluefaced Leicester ewes. It’s been a busy start with several sets of triplets. We are having a small break this week before it resumes with the second round of Bluefaced Leicesters and the Blackface Lanark ewes next week.

In terms of size, I am quite happy as the lambs are averaging 5kg at birth taking singles, couples and triplets into consideration. Lambs have been quite lively at birth and ewes have lambed down well with colostrum and are milking on well.

All pedigree lambs are being recorded with Sheep Ireland using their phone app.

