Our ewes prefer drier silage — and it helps keep their bedding dry in winter

We eventually got a few dry days together to get silage cut.

The crop was shaken out after cutting and left to dry for a day and a half, then baled up.

Ewes seem to prefer the drier silage, and we find they keep the straw bedding drier over winter when there is less water in the silage.

The crop of silage was quite good considering the weather we’ve had over the past few months. We hope to have enough for the winter but perhaps some hay will need to be bought later in the year if it’s available.

I find having good fodder on the farm is crucial for sheep health and performance. It helps reduce feed costs too.

Buying in silage bales can be hit and miss, as we have had problems in the past with listeriosis being brought in from fodder.

This disease causes the sheep to become paralysed and can sometimes abort lambs. There is a slim chance of recovery unless it is identified early.

Our focus is turning to shearing and weaning. We have all the drystock shorn except for the hill hoggets which will be done soon.

The ewe hoggets were given a wormer and mineral drench at shearing and treated with Vector for ticks. They shouldn’t need another dose for a good few months.

We will begin to shear some of the ewes this week. We usually shear them in their batches and go through the lambs for lameness; if they need a cobalt dose or footbathing they will be treated the same day.

The oldest of the pedigree Bluefaced Leicester lambs have just been weaned.

When we wean lambs we keep them in the same field that they were in beforehand for a few days after, to reduce stress.

They often settle better if there are a few ewes with later lambs left unweaned in the same field.

Lambs will eventually be split into batches of ewe lambs and wether lambs and according to size.

I should have a batch of Mule wether lambs and some of the Mule lambs that were left as rams for selling for slaughter this week.

I’m happy with the way these lambs have thrived. Good growth are the key to profitability. It’s something we always try to improve on.

Selecting replacements from ewes that are healthy, have a good milk supply and good strong lambs at weaning is a priority.

We have performance-recorded a portion of the commercial flock with Sheep Ireland this year and we will have some performance-recorded Mule ewe lambs for selling later this year too.

After weaning, the lambs will get the best of the grass on the farm, while the ewes will get a week or two of poorer grass to help them dry up.

Lambs will be topped up with cobalt when necessary and wether lambs will be drawn off for slaughter once fit.

The Mule ewe lambs will be kept on for sales in August and September, while the Lanark ewe lambs will be kept for replacements.

There are many jobs on the farm that the weather has put on hold and we hope to get some of these completed over the next month.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo