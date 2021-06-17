Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Our ewes prefer drier silage — and it helps keep their bedding dry in winter

Having good fodder on the farm is crucial for sheep health and performance. It helps reduce feed costs too

Drying: Tom Staunton's silage crop was shaken out after cutting and left to dry for a day and a half, then baled up. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Drying: Tom Staunton's silage crop was shaken out after cutting and left to dry for a day and a half, then baled up. Photo: Roger Jones

Drying: Tom Staunton's silage crop was shaken out after cutting and left to dry for a day and a half, then baled up. Photo: Roger Jones

Drying: Tom Staunton's silage crop was shaken out after cutting and left to dry for a day and a half, then baled up. Photo: Roger Jones

Tom Staunton

We eventually got a few dry days together to get silage cut.

The crop was shaken out after cutting and left to dry for a day and a half, then baled up.

Ewes seem to prefer the drier silage, and we find they keep the straw bedding drier over winter when there is less water in the silage. 

Privacy