Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 23 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Optimum nutrition for flocks and succession to be tackled at sheep conferences

Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Two free Teagasc national lowland sheep conferences will take place next week. They will be held in the Tullamore Court Hotel, Co Offaly, on Tuesday January 29 and the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, on Thursday January 31.

The Department of Agriculture KT-approved events will showcase four papers presented by four different speakers, highlighting areas of interest to Irish sheep farmers, beginning at 6pm sharp.

It says Dr Nigel Kendall, a lecturer in animal nutrition and reproduction in the University of Nottingham will be speaking at the conference and will be focusing on mineral supplementation in sheep production systems.

Nigel’s paper will discuss how to determine whether your animals require mineral supplementation, how best to supplement your flock if it is required and how to evaluate whether mineral supplementation was effective on your farm.

Sheep consultant, Lesley Stubbings from the UK, will outline strategies in her paper for feeding the ewe with a particular emphasis on the late pregnancy period. As well as this, she will discuss effects on production performance from recording and monitoring the body condition score of ewes in flocks.

Following this, Declan McEvoy, head of tax IFAC will be discussing the implications of succession and inheritance of the family farm to the next generation. Declan has over 30 years’ experience advising agribusiness clients on tax-related affairs. He will be advising on how best to approach the specific elements which are required prior to taking over the family farm.

Teagasc Research Officer, Dr Tim Keady, who is leading an international sheep research project, SheepNet (Sharing Expertise and Experience towards sheep Productivity through NETworking) will also be speaking at the conferences.

The aim of the innovative network is to improve flock productivity to in turn improve farmers’ income and therefore the sustainability and attractiveness of sheep production, according to the programme.

Also Read

He will discuss the research to date of SheepNET and how it impacts ewe productivity with regards to reproductive efficiency, gestation efficiency and increased lamb survivability.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

How to plan now for a successful lambing season

How to get ventilation and space requirements right in your shed
According to the 2017 census, the average number of sheep per flock was 108

Sheep census due at the end of the month
The use of electronic tags will come into effect for the new lamb season

'Electronic tagging will be worthless unless it delivers higher prices and...
The GatheringSheep Farmer Stephen OSullivan, treking the hills of Glanrastel Valley, in the Caha Mountains, on the Beara Peninsula, Lauragh, Co Kerry ahead of scanning for this years lambing season.Photo:Valerie OSullivan

No-deal Brexit would end cross-border sheep trade
Photo Brian Farrell

More new year cheer for sheep farmers as prices keep on rising
Stock picture

Tighter hogget numbers to bolster prices this spring


Top Stories

Debatable whether FoodWise and climate change targets are compatible- Jackie...
A generic stock photo of a Garda in Dublin.

New text alert scheme using truck drivers to help crackdown on...
Seasonal wear: Sheep in frosty fields near Blessington, Co Wicklow. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Cold snap coming to an end as wintry weather to give way to new mild spell
Stock image.

Teagasc aiming to double number of contract-reared dairy heifers
Bord Bia CEO, Tara McCarthy with Andrew Doyle, Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture. Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography.

Majority of small food businesses have taken Brexit precautions, but 50pc of trade...
Stock picture

Galway egg company wins appeal over injunction refusal
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Live-cattle export growth under threat from EU ban