Optimising ewe BCS at lambing is the cornerstone of profitable sheep farming

Tom Staunton is gearing up for the lambing season due to begin in three weeks time on his Co Mayo farm

Preparation for the lambing season is underway. Our pedigree Bluefaced Leicester ewes are due to begin lambing from February 22, followed by the Blackface ewes during March and into April.

Having the Bluefaced Leicester ewes lambing ahead of the Blackface ewes perhaps extends the lambing period, but having some of them lambed ahead of the main flock gives them priority and gets practice in before the main flock begins to lamb.

I’m looking forward to seeing how our new £6,500 stock ram, Temain Hollywood, breeds.

We are building up the feeding for the Bluefaced Leicester ewes and they are getting an additional 25g/head/day of Optimise pre-lambing bagged minerals.

It was quite fitting that with all the talk about Covid-19 vaccines that these ewes were vaccinated against Clostridial disease last week with a 10 in 1 vaccine.

The antibodies will pass through the ewes’ colostrum to the lambs at lambing time which will give them immunity for a few weeks. The lambs will then be vaccinated at four weeks followed by their booster shot.

Concentrate feeding

The Blackface ewes carrying twins and triplets will be started on concentrate feeding soon. They will get a coarse ration from Kiernan Milling made up of maize, soya bean meal, rolled barley, beet pulp and a small percentage of soya hulls. This mix works well and the ewes lamb down with plenty of colostrum and milk.

Apart from getting myself organised, preparation for lambing includes making sure the ewes are healthy and in good condition and fed correctly to ensure the lambs are born a good size.

Ewes with the correct BCS at lambing experience fewer problems either side of labour, their lambs’ chances survival are greater, and their lambs will wean heavier. This leads to better farm output and increased profitability.

The consequences of inadequate feeding pre-lambing are twin lamb disease, small weak lambs and poor colostrum & milk quantity and quality. Keeping these issues to a minimum is a goal for the farm.

The ewes are bedded regularly with chopped straw to keep them dry, clean and comfortable. I have both slats in an older shed and straw in other sheds.

I find straw is far more comfortable for sheep and their new-born lambs.

The new scheme that sees farmers getting paid for ploughing straw back into the ground surprises me. All the straw ends up back in the soil as compost anyway. I think this scheme will increase the use of slatted tanks and slurry which pollutes waterways much more than farmyard manure does. I think it’s something that should be reconsidered.

Lameness

Keeping on top of lameness is another priority now. Ewes that are lame will not thrive and this will affect them early in the year when rearing lambs. Our ewes are foot-bathed every few weeks to keep on top of this.

I have begun to prepare penning and the sheds for lambing. Clean sheds and having penning to hand as needed are the priorities. Ensuring I have enough buckets and feed boxes for the lambing pens, and that they are clean and ready for use, is also on the to-do list this week.

Finally, I will stock up on all the lambing supplies that I need for the season ahead. The essentials include10pc strong iodine, lubricant gel, lambing gloves, working infra-red lamps, supplementary colostrum, paper towels, marking sprays, disinfectant, probiotics and energy supplements for any sick ewes. A broad spectrum antibiotic, an anti-inflammatory and an oxytocin injection are also good to have ready in case they are needed.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady. Co Mayo

