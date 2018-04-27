Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 27 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

No 'handy fix' for mastitits, but signs we've turned corner

Teagasc advisor Terry Carroll
Teagasc advisor Terry Carroll

Mastitis is proving a problem out on sheep farms but there is no 'handy fix', writes Kilkenny-based Teagasc advisor Terry Carroll (pictured).

After the unprecedented conditions this week we are hoping that we've turned a corner.

Many farmers are reporting increased incidents of mastitis this year.

The views differ on the cause with some farmers feeling the lambs may be that bit hungrier this year and as a result are feeding harder and damaging the teats of the ewes.

Some feel it could also be due to the dirtier conditions in the fields due to the heavy rainfall.

There may also be an element of the younger ewes not milking as well due to the colder weather.

You would hope with the better weather and milder temperatures it should abate.

Tetany cases have also been popping up, and stress can bring that on.

Also Read

Farmers will need to watch when the grass starts growing as the magnesium tends to be diluted in the lush swards.

Also, after the cold spell the fast growing grass can increase the risk.

Many people are still feeding ewes - around half a kilo of meal morning and evening on many farms.

Over the last six weeks around 30-40kg of meal per ewe has been fed. However, this meal will also help safeguard against tetany as well due to the magnesium in the rations.

However, with the grass growing farmers will be taking the ewes off of the meal and at that point mineral buckets will be needed. Joint Ill has also been a bit more prevalent in lambs.

There is no doubt but that nematodirus will be a big problem with the heat arriving after the wet weather. Most farmers will need to worm lambs in the coming days.

Now is the time to ensure that fertiliser is out so the nitrogen, Ps and Ks are in the ground as there is a lot of time to make up for.

Farmers need to use the next month or two to grow that grass, plus the extra fodder for the winter.

There is no point in holding off until next July and August, now is the time to make the grass grow.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

Farmers are coming out slightly ahead on prices. Stock image.

Lamb prices: 'Sticky' trade for driven by French market
Sheep night at Manorhamilton. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Boost for farmers as hogget prices jump again
There is strong demand for hoggets

Red-hot trade for hoggets could last till summer
Lambing season is in full swing

Strong demand sees lamb prices soar in Northern Ireland during March

Factories: Hogget prices rise 25c/kg as positive cycle gathers pace

It's time to take stock after a relentless lambing season
Rush harbour in North Co Dublin during Storm Emma. Photo: Mark Condren

Ringside: Trade is steady despite March's 'skinning' days


Top Stories

File photo

Labour demand soars by 20pc as dairy farmers struggle to cope with...
A relieved Banteer farmer, Eddie Taaffe, collects two bales of food for his 200 cattle at the Dairygold Branch in Millstreet where food was distributed to local farmers for their cattle which had been shipped in from the UK due to the shortage crisis after recent inclement weather. Picture: John Delea

Creed extends fodder transport support measures
Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: Recruiting labour from outside the EU will only weaken...
Like father, like son: Ivo Hermanussen runs the 200 pedigree herd of Barendonk Holsteins in partnership with his father Jan near Beers in Holland

Meet these Dutch farmers paying their own way to find innovative ways...
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Top vet's eight essential tips to keep your sheep and lambs right this season
Mary McEvoy. Photo: Frank McGrath.

Mary McEvoy: Exploiting farmers who are in crisis is a moral issue - this...
Ireland's European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Picture: Fergal Phillips

€22m in EU funding for research project looking at turning dairy by-products...