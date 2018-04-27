No 'handy fix' for mastitits, but signs we've turned corner

After the unprecedented conditions this week we are hoping that we've turned a corner.

The views differ on the cause with some farmers feeling the lambs may be that bit hungrier this year and as a result are feeding harder and damaging the teats of the ewes.

Many farmers are reporting increased incidents of mastitis this year.

Some feel it could also be due to the dirtier conditions in the fields due to the heavy rainfall.

There may also be an element of the younger ewes not milking as well due to the colder weather.