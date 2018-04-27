No 'handy fix' for mastitits, but signs we've turned corner
Mastitis is proving a problem out on sheep farms but there is no 'handy fix', writes Kilkenny-based Teagasc advisor Terry Carroll (pictured).
After the unprecedented conditions this week we are hoping that we've turned a corner.
Many farmers are reporting increased incidents of mastitis this year.
The views differ on the cause with some farmers feeling the lambs may be that bit hungrier this year and as a result are feeding harder and damaging the teats of the ewes.
Some feel it could also be due to the dirtier conditions in the fields due to the heavy rainfall.
There may also be an element of the younger ewes not milking as well due to the colder weather.
You would hope with the better weather and milder temperatures it should abate.
Tetany cases have also been popping up, and stress can bring that on.