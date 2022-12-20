Farming

Making sure thin ewes don’t get any thinner

Management is usually as simple as putting thin singles in with the twins or thin twins in with the triplets

On track: Housed ewes on John O&rsquo;Connell&rsquo;s Leitrim farm Expand

On track: Housed ewes on John O’Connell’s Leitrim farm

Frank Campion and Tom Coll

The rams were joined with the ewes in early October on John O’Connell’s 34.5ha (85ac) Leitrim farm, targeting lambing from March 10 onwards, with 50 ewe lambs joined to the ram at the same time.

The 200 mid-season-lambing ewes are predominantly Belclare X Suffolk and are mated to Belclare, NZ Suffolk and Texel rams, with a Charollais used on the ewe lambs.

