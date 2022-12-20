Making sure thin ewes don’t get any thinner

The rams were joined with the ewes in early October on John O’Connell’s 34.5ha (85ac) Leitrim farm, targeting lambing from March 10 onwards, with 50 ewe lambs joined to the ram at the same time.

The 200 mid-season-lambing ewes are predominantly Belclare X Suffolk and are mated to Belclare, NZ Suffolk and Texel rams, with a Charollais used on the ewe lambs.

Replacement ewe lambs are all bred on the split farm outside Ballinamore — where John also has 80 contract-reared dairy heifers — and kept from the Belclare and Suffolk rams.

Rams were removed after five weeks, which will ensure a compact lambing. Last year 92pc of John’s ewes lambed in the first three weeks of lambing, with all lambing finished in 33 days from start to finish.

This is a result of ensuring ewes are in good BCS going to the ram and careful management at mating time with raddle colours and removing rams on time.

Ewe BCS was good at mating time, averaging 3.4, and more importantly only 5.3pc of the ewes were less than BCS 3.0 — the minimum they should be at mating.

At housing and again at stages in the run up to lambing, BCS will be monitored and thin ewes managed differently. Usually this is as simple as putting thin singles in with the twins or thin twins in with the triplets.

These thin ewes will not build BCS in the run-up to lambing but it stops them losing any more condition.

All the ewes are gone to winter grazing, which John rents from nearby cattle farms. They will remain there until housing in late December.

Then they will be shorn to ensure they have enough wool grown back when lambing starts in March. Winter shearing allows John to get 10pc extra in each pen.

Pregnancy scanning is scheduled for early January; ewes will be penned by litter size and any empty ewes sold.

Silage samples have been taken and concentrate levels will be fed based on the quality of the silage.

John wants high-quality silage for the ewes for the final eight weeks pre-lambing so he can keep supplementation levels low.

It is important ewes are correctly supplemented in the run-up to lambing to ensure they have sufficient colostrum and lamb birth weights are within targets. So it is vital that the quality of the forage is known.

All of the land is closed for the winter as of December 8, with a closing farm cover of 483kg DM/ha. Paddocks were being closed up in rotation since late October.

John says this has made a huge difference since he began implementing an autumn closing planner as it ensures there is grass available when the ewes are being turned out after lambing.

On the home block, John grew just over 14t of grass dry matter this year with 115kg N/ha, of which 70pc came from protected urea.

There are 45 contract reared heifers on the farm — the older heifers went back to their parent farm in September as planned.

The remaining heifers have been housed since mid-October and are on ad-lib silage. Their weight gain will be monitored throughout the winter to ensure they are on target as agreed in the contract.

Based on the results of faecal egg counts done after housing all the heifers were given a stomach worm dose and have also been treated for fluke and external parasites.

Frank Campion and Tom Coll are Teagasc advisors