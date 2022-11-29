Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Make sure you don’t miss out on these lucrative schemes

ACRES, Fodder Support and Sheep Improvement can really boost your bottom line

Heading indoors: Tommy Mullin on his Malin Head farm. Photos: Clive Wasson Expand
Some of Tommy's flock Expand
Tommy's sheds Expand

Close

Heading indoors: Tommy Mullin on his Malin Head farm. Photos: Clive Wasson

Heading indoors: Tommy Mullin on his Malin Head farm. Photos: Clive Wasson

Some of Tommy's flock

Some of Tommy's flock

Tommy's sheds

Tommy's sheds

/

Heading indoors: Tommy Mullin on his Malin Head farm. Photos: Clive Wasson

Tommy Doherty

Tommy Mullin’s Malin Head farm is in a designated co-operation project (CP) area in ACRES, so he and other CP farmers across the country will have to follow certain steps in the coming months.

Farmers who apply successfully to the ACRES Co-operation Measure in January will be passed onto the CP team in their area.

Most Watched

Privacy