Make sure you don’t miss out on these lucrative schemes

Tommy Mullin’s Malin Head farm is in a designated co-operation project (CP) area in ACRES, so he and other CP farmers across the country will have to follow certain steps in the coming months.

■ Farmers who apply successfully to the ACRES Co-operation Measure in January will be passed onto the CP team in their area.

■ Mapping will be carried out and a results-based scorecard will be assigned to each parcel of land, including any commonage that a farmer may have a share in.

■ The non-commonage parcels will be assigned back to the farmer’s advisor to be assessed during the summer of 2023, while commonage parcels will be assessed separately by the CP team.

The idea of the scorecard assessments of parcels in a CP area is that the payment received by the farmer in ACRES will be dependent on the quality of the habitat on the farm.

Lands will be scored on a scale of 1-10, with payments only being made on those with a score of 4 or more.

Farmers can adjust management practices in certain areas to increase score and therefore payment.

All non-commonage lands can be scored every year if the farmers go for that option, with commonage parcels scored in years 1, 3 and 5.

Payment rates may vary from year to year depending on the scores of the land.

There will also be additional actions available to CP farmers to address specific issues on the farm, with a view to perhaps increase the result-based score.

Read More

​

Fodder Support Scheme

Alongside ACRES, the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme continues from the 2022 tranche. It incentivises farmers, particularly drystock farmers, to grow more fodder (silage and/or hay).

Only farmers who have been accepted into the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme are eligible to apply for the 2023 scheme.

The maximum area eligible for payment under the scheme is 10ha, with a maximum payment of €1,000.

​

Sheep Improvement Scheme

Sheep farmers will also be encouraged to hear of the new €12/ewe Sheep Improvement Scheme launched this week, replacing the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

The new scheme follows a similar format to the previous one, with hill and lowland farmers paid at €12/ewe for carrying out two actions from a list of six.

These again include lameness control, post-mating supplementation, and there is a new action of buying a genotyped ram for both hill and lowland flocks.

The reference years for payment in this scheme will be the three highest reported years for ewe numbers between 2016-21 and the scheme closes for applications at midnight on Monday, December 19.

​

Farm management on Tommy’s holding

Rams were introduced to the main flock of crossbred ewes on October 4 on Tommy’s farm at Bree. Texel rams were paired with Suffolk ewes, Suffolk rams with Texel ewes and Charolais rams with hoggets.

All breeding rams were selected on 4- and 5-star indices for terminal and replacement traits.

Rams were removed from adult ewes November 15. Ewe lambs were mated with a Charolais ram from October 20 and removed November 15.

The best ewe lambs will be selected from the Texel and Suffolk breeding within the adult flock and no replacement lambs will be selected from Charolais rams or single lambs.

Tommy was pleased with a high submission rate in the crossbred flock, with 90pc of the flock covered in the first two weeks.

Expand Close Tommy's sheds / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tommy's sheds

Mating of the hill flock is also underway, with horned ewes coming off the hill and run with the ram on November 1.

Tommy also selected 30 older horned ewes to run with a terminal sire; he explained that the Suffolk ram was used in previous years but this year the Texel was selected as the Suffolk had their workload completed and the Texel still had plenty of energy left in the tank for his horned comrades.

Tommy was content that most of the horned ewes were marked before returning the ewes to the hill along with the rams.

A small number of lambs remain on the farm; 20 lighter lambs were sold in mid-October and 15 lambs from the crossbred flock remain, being fed outside at 1kg/day over two feeds.

The horned lambs on farm have been fed at trays since mid-October but Tommy feels the demand for the hill lamb is poor.

They are weighing 35-45kg, and Tommy is considering off-loading the lambs as stores if the recent increased factory price has a positive impact on store price in the ring.

Tommy has housed all his crossbred ewes in the last 10 days on silage only. Ewe lambs will be housed in the next week and with the horned ewes back on the hill, this leaves the whole of the farm closed until lambing except for the 4ac where lambs are being fed at grass.

This grassland management practice is key for Tommy due to the farm’s northerly location to allow for sufficient grass at turnout in spring.

Meanwhile, triggered by the poor weather that turned underfoot conditions wet, Tommy got the suckler calves weaned and cows housed at the start of October.

Cows were treated for lice at housing along with the beef stock. Calves remained at grass until early November, with a weanling ration introduced at 2kg/head.​

Tommy Doherty is a Teagasc advisor based in Donegal