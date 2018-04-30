Lameness doesn't just affect a ewe's leg, it hits your pocket too

Lameness has become so common in flocks this spring that it is unusual now to see a number of ewes in a field together where at least one isn't lame.

However, lameness doesn't just affect a ewe's leg, it affects the farmers pocket too with a single case of lameness estimated to cost up to €20. Lameness results in increased culling rates and a reduction in fertility.

Add to this the cost of treatment as well as the laborious task of paring feet and we soon realise just how significant a problem lameness in a flock can be. There are a number of steps that should be taken to try and keep lameness to a minimum. Establish the type of lameness. Catch individual lame ewes and turn them over. Thoroughly clean all around the hooves to see exactly what type of lesion is present. Foot rot, Contagious Ovine Digital Dermatitis and scald are just some of the conditions that will be found, each of which will require a different course of action.

Use the correct treatment: When you have found the cause of the lameness, talk to your vet about the correct course of action to be taken. The type of antibiotic used will be determined by the type of lameness present. Always consider using an anti-inflammatory. Lameness is a painful condition and reducing pain will result in a quicker recovery. Remove potential sources. Hygiene is most important when it comes to lameness. Dirty pens and handling facilities can serve as a reservoir of infection. Clean, dry pens that are easily cleaned and disinfected regularly are important.