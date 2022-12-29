Key details of sheep welfare scheme ahead of January 9 closing date

Incentive: €12 per ewe is available through the Sheep Improvement Scheme. Photo: Gerry faughnan

The Department of Agriculture has recently announced a new Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS). The aim of this scheme is to build on the Sheep Welfare Scheme that has now come to an end.

The Sheep Improvement Scheme is funded under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan. It provides support to sheep farmers for carrying out actions that improve animal health and welfare in the sheep sector. The payment per eligible ewe has increased from €10 to €12/eligible ewe. Applications for the scheme must be submitted online by Monday 9th January 2023.

All sheep farmers with breeding ewes can apply to participate in the scheme. There will be provision for new entrants to sheep farming to apply to join the scheme annually.

The actions and options under the scheme are somewhat similar to those of the Sheep Welfare scheme. Applicants must choose one action from Category A and one action from Category B. Under the SIS all applicants will be required to carry out the Genotyped Ram action at least once during the lifetime of the scheme.

Lameness Control:

Carry out at least five lameness checks per year and record cause/treatment of lame sheep. Retain receipts of products used.

Mineral Supplementation Ewes Post Mating:

Supplement all ewes (including hoggets let to the ram) with mineral feeding stuffs for 60days post mating. Ensure records of products bought and dates fed are retained.

Parasite Control/Faecal Egg Count – Lambs Only:

Applicants must submit two faecal egg counts to a department approved laboratory annually between 1st June and the 30th September.

Flystrike Control:

Applicants must incorporate a flystrike control programme and gather sheep once between 1st June-30th September

Scanning and recording of results –management of pregnant ewes:

Ewes must be scanned approximately between 70 and 100 days post ram turnout. Scanning results must be recorded along with the receipt and scanner results.

Mineral supplementation of lambs pre weaning (hill flocks only):

Lambs must be supplemented at least once with a mineral feeding stuff during the grazing season pre weaning. Records/receipts of minerals to be retained.

Meal Feeding Lambs Post Weaning (Concentrate feeding to lambs post weaning) (hill flocks only):

Lambs must be supplemented with compound feeding stuffs containing appropriate mineral and vitamins for 4 weeks post weaning. Records/receipts of feedstuffs to be retained.

Genotyped Ram Action:

Lowland Flocks:

When the ram is replaced it must be four or five star on the Replacement or Terminal Index and have a genomic evaluation with Sheep Ireland at the time of purchase, and be a type one, two or three for Scrapie. No type 4 or 5 scrapie genotyped rams will qualify.

Hill Flocks:

If the ram used is a hill flock breed, the ram needs to be DNA Sire verified by Sheep Ireland and be a type one, two or three for Scrapie at the time of purchase.

Applicants must fully complete their two chosen actions annually and also select the year in which they choose the genotyped ram action.

In the year the applicant selects the genotyped ram action this becomes their category B action for that year. Where the flock size is greater than 150 breeding ewes will have to carry out the genotyped ram action twice over the five years of the scheme, once within the first three years and then any year after the first year selected.

In addition to this, in order to remain eligible for the SIS, applicants must submit their Sheep Census annually. They must maintain the reference number of breeding ewes that is applied for at application. If the situation arises where the number of eligible breeding ewes falls below the reference number, an applicant must immediately inform the Department.

All applicants will receive a Scheme Action Record Book, to record the completion of their selected two actions chosen for the scheme. Receipts for purchases, scanning records must be retained for the duration of the scheme.

Martina Donnelly, B&T Drystock Adviser, Teagasc, Galway/Clare