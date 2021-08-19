John Large: Start putting a plan together to extend grazing into late autumn

Now is the time we should be putting a plan in place to extend grazing into the late autumn.

At this time of year grass is being prioritised to lambs that are going for slaughter, and the lighter, thinner ewes that need to put on more weight before mating.

Grass growth has been slow for the last month; fields that were topped after grazing out well have a nice covering of leafy grass but no real quantity.

We spread all our ground with 30 units of Nitrogen last week, hoping this will push on grass. We will need plenty of grass for ewes at mating and for two months afterwards.

We will reduce stock numbers on the grazing ground by selling off all cull ewes (with the price holding) and use the grass for the breeding stock.

We will also continue to feed meal to the heaviest lambs for a month before slaughter. Like last year, with prices up, there is no pressure to take lambs to heavy weights to get them into money.

We will sell as they become fit and get them into around 20kg dead weight. We could also sell ewe lambs as there seems to be good farmer interest for them.

We also have 15 acres of fodder rape sowed, after winter barley during the last weeks of July. The crop emerged about six days after sowing and is really doing well, as is the volunteer barley which will need to be sprayed in the next week.

This crop should be fit for grazing in early October, then we will move all of the remaining lambs there.

We will sow more rape and leafy turnip after spring barley, which should be harvested this week.

Last year we sowed some with a power-harrow and seeder; the rest was sown with a direct drill straight into the stubble. Both were very successful, but the direct drill is quicker and less work.

All ewes are now shorn — definitely a loss-making exercise but it has to be done for an animal welfare perspective. It is hard to believe that wool textiles hold only 1pc of the global market, when wool is the most regenerative and sustainable fibre known to man.

There are three main reasons why wool does not hold much market share: synthetic fibres are cheap; most wool is grown in the Southern Hemisphere and processed in the Northern Hemisphere, adding cost and time to the supply chain.

And people also associate wool with itchy sweaters.

Education is the key to changing consumers’ views on wool. The man-made fibres that have come to dominate the home furnishings market are not sustainable.

Jobs to be completed next month include finishing fencing off a water course in a reseeded field that will soon be ready for grazing.

All ewes will be winter-dipped, like last year we will use a contractor.

There is a Sheep Ireland ram sale on Saturday, August 28 in Kilkenny mart, where we need to buy a couple of rams.

This is a multi-breed sale, with all rams presented with performance figures.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary