John Large: It’s vital to know which wormer classes are working on your farm and which ones are not

Heading into June with grass very tight, we need an improvement in temperatures to give us that burst of growth we require to lengthen the rotation.

This would take the pressure off both man and beast. We have fertiliser spread, so all we can do now is wait.

Looking back, we possibly stopped too much ground for silage, or maybe we should have gone back and grazed a couple of silage fields a couple of weeks ago. This would have given us more acres on the grazing ground.

If weather settles down for a few days, we will cut silage, hopefully cutting when dry, spreading the grass out for a day and then baling.

After last week’s heavy showers, silage-making can look a long way off, but with the short nights, a few good dry days could get the ball rolling quickly.

All lambs have been dosed once. As the grazing season progresses, stomach worms become a bigger issue — the number of larvae on the pasture are increasing and lambs are becoming more dependent on grazed grass for their food.

The use of effective wormers is critical if lambs are to thrive.

It’s essential to know which wormer classes are working on your farm and which ones are not.

If you have not carried out a simple drench test to identify which products are still working on your farm, then you need to do so now.

Taking dung samples at the time of dosing and then repeat-sampling the same lambs either seven days (for levamisole-based products) or 14 days ( for all other products ) later to ensure there are no worm eggs present.

When you have this information you will be able to choose a worming strategy that will ensure lambs are effectively de-wormed every time they are dosed. We will take dung samples from lambs and the results will tell us when to dose again.

Our lambs are now due their second shot of Heptivac P, having received their first shot four weeks ago. This booster shot will give them immunity for up to 12 months.

Giving only one shot does not work; it is a waste of money.

We find, even though expensive at about €2 per lamb, this vaccine is cost-effective and it reduces the ever-present threat of sudden death in lambs due to clostridial diseases and pasteurella pneumonia.

Analysis by the Department’s Regional Veterinary Laboratories shows that, after stomach worms, pasteurella pneumonia is the most common cause of death in lambs under six months.

Our dry ewe lambs are on sparse rations; there’s not much grass left after ewe lambs. We might give them a few bales of silage if growth stays slow.

We will shear these and our rams next week, just to have one lot done. It will of benefit only to the sheep, not to our pockets, as the price for wool looks to be no better than last year, so shearing will have to be subsidised again.

If we get a good price for our lambs, it will be easier to carry the pain and cost of shearing.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary