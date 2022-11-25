Farming

John Large: Why we have no option but to cut our stocking rate

We’ll decide further down the line whether our cut will be just for next year, or for the long term

Sheep in Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

Sheep in Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

John Large

The November rain has caused us a lot of problems. Some of our land is low-lying by a river and this flooded for more than a week.

Wet ground conditions led to poor grass utilisation, which has left us with not much grass, so ewes will be housed early, once rams are removed in the first week of December.

