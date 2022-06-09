John Large: Why there’s no point leaving lambs on their mothers beyond 14 weeks

We have most of our silage made. We cut in the last week of May in good conditions, then spread out the sward to get the moisture down quickly and baled on the next day.

We have another 10ac to cut, but with the weather so disagreeable we will wait until we get a few dry days together.

This grass is on paddocks that went strong for grazing, so there are not heavy covers on them. We need to get them mowed soon as the after-grass will be important for the lambs when we wean them at the end of the month.

We spread slurry on the first fields we cut for silage using a tanker with a trailing shoe application system.

These fields — plus any that have been grazed out well and topped — will get a bag of compound fertiliser to push on grass growth for lambs.

The lambs will be 14 weeks old at weaning. There is very little point leaving them on their mothers any longer as milk supply from the ewes by then will not be contributing much to their feed requirement.

We have some April-born lambs, which averaged 18.4kg at 40 days, giving us an average weight gain of 300g/day.

This group will not be weaned until the end of July.

All lambs have received their second dose for worms and got their second shot of Heptavac P.

The big challenge after weaning is to keep lambs thriving; the recipe for this is plenty of leafy grass to try to keep growth rates up at 200g/day.

After-grass is ideal for these lambs but with growth slow on fields after silage-cutting, we need a rise in temperature to push on grass.

With the high cost of meal this year, usage will be restricted. Only lambs three weeks from slaughter will get some meal if grass supply gets tight and performance drops.

We will push to finish all lambs but if needs be we might go down the store route with some of them.

After weaning, the ewes will be put on a restricted diet for a week and then culls will be removed, with the others divided according to their condition score.

The earlier you can put the ewes in poor condition onto good grass, the better, giving you a great chance that they will be in good order come mating time.

As soon as the ewes are weaned it is the right time to start preparing for next year's lamb crop.

There is an important date coming up for sheep farmers: on June 18 Teagasc will host a sheep open day in Athenry from 10am to 4pm.

I have not been there for a few years, and it will be interesting to see how they suggest we offset some of the high input costs.

Also how we incorporate the use of white clover and other companion forages into our grazing swards.

And more importantly, it is great just to get out and meet people again.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary