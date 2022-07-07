Farming

Farming

John Large: Why sowing some multi-species swards this year might be worth a go

John Large

The big job of weighing and weaning the March-born lambs is complete. Our average weaning weight was 33kg, with a big variation from a few lambs over 50kg down to small ones of 15kg. This is what happens when you weigh all the lambs, but to get the correct result you must weigh them all, no point in just weighing top performers.

Our average daily gain since last weighing was 260g per day, which is a bit disappointing, but with grass tight and quality not good, we expected gain to be back. By being ahead at the 40-day weight we still hit our target at weaning of over 32kg. When we had the lambs in the weighing scales, we also checked for dag score with 70pc of the lambs clean and 30pc showing some signs of being dirty.

