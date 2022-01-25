John Large: Why it’s vital to get triplet-carrying ewes on the right feeding regime

Out and about: Ewes and lambs on their first day out on grass near Lorum, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

We were pleased with the results after scanning our main flock of ewes in the first week of the month: 55pc carrying twins, 19pc with triplets, 22pc with singles and just 4pc empty.

We divided them into groups according to litter size. All the triplet ewes are indoors getting ad-lib silage which is 73DMD and 0.3kg of meal.

We had been using some lamb finishing nuts for the first week but now they are on to ewe and lamb nuts with a crude protein of 19pc, with the energy made up of maize meal and barley.

Soya hulls and citrus pulp are also included to help with digestion.

It is vital to get triplet-carrying ewes on the right feeding regime to ensure that lamb birth weights of 4kg can be achieved. Small weak lambs, particularly in multiples, will lead to higher mortality levels.

Supplementary meal feeding of triplet ewes should start 8-10 weeks before lambing date —immediately after scanning.

Our twin ewes are mostly on rented grass, which should keep them out until the middle of February.

The only work with these is putting up temporary fencing as we graze each field separately.

When these ewes are housed they will go onto silage and meal. As this is a big change from a grass-based diet, they might get some meal fed outside for the week before housing and a few bales of silage.

The last time we kept ewes outside on grass until a month before lambing, we had a problem with ewes getting twin lamb disease when housed.

The transition to meal and silage before housing should overcome this problem.

All our single-bearing ewes are indoors getting just silage. We won’t feed them meal until the last three weeks before lambing.

Another group of ewes marked as repeats or marked late or empty at scanning time are on fodder rape and turnips, giving them enough for 3-4 days’ grazing. They also have access to bales of silage.

With the weather so good this group are performing well and utilisation of the crop is excellent. As these ewes will not lamb until the end of March we should be able to keep them out until near lambing.

They will be scanned again in early February and any showing up empty will be sold as culls.

Our ewe lambs are also on fodder rape; it was sown in the first week of September with the intention of ploughing it in before sowing barley, but after the very mild weather in October and November we decided to graze it instead.

With the cost of meal and fertiliser rising we will continue to utilise what we can grow cheaply as much as possible.

We have nearly all of last year’s lambs sold, just 50 left now. This is the lowest number of hoggets we have ever had around at this time of year.

With just the ewes to look after now, the workload is reduced which gives us more time to concentrate of feeding them properly.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary