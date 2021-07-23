John Large: We’re primed for action when weather breaks

Shearing is our main job this week and it’s no problem keeping the ewes dry. With nearly all the ewes weaned, it makes the job easier.

No dividing of lambs or having to listen to ewes calling for their lambs all day. We have only one group of late lambed ewes to wean and with the weather so warm, we will wait until we return to cooler conditions before we wean these.

I think it would put too much pressure on the lamb if they were taken from their mothers in these weather conditions. These ewes and lambs are with a group of the smaller March lambs on a field of new grass that needs to be eaten off.

We have half the field grazed and looking at the regrowth on this side, you realise how important it is to go in early for that first grazing. Reseeding is expensive, so grazing management is important to get value from the investment.

We have our ewe lambs picked out, nearly all are five star for maternal traits. We have about 20 extra picked out, so any that do not perform or go lame before shearing in September will be culled out. Good to have a few extra so you can take out the poor ones.

Most of our lambs are on after-grass, letting them eat the best of the grass and then letting the ewes finish it off. With weather so hot, the next round of grazing could be more challenging.

Any fields that were gone steamy have been topped after the ewes using a disc mower, near the ground — no point in doing a cosmetic job.

Topping is used to improve grass quality. You have to let the mower down to the butt of the grass so the next grazing has only leafy material available for the lambs.

These topped paddocks have greened up well. We had hoped to spread some watery slurry after topping, but with the weather so dry, we will hold off until a change comes.

We have three drafts of lambs sold. With the price good, we got them into good money as they all died over 20kg. One change this year was the number of U-grading lambs, which has fallen from nearly 50pc to somewhere near 20pc.

We are feeding the best 100 lambs 250grs per day of a fattening nut. This is to keep lambs moving, trying not to run out of grass and end up having to ad-lib feed them all.

Once we start to feed meal, we go through these lambs at least every two weeks as they can slip into fat score four very quickly and then we will get a price cut in the factory.

We are more or less finished cutting silage and hay. We have enough for the winter, all good quality dry material. This year, we went for lighter crops yielding about eight bales per acre of leafy grass, which should cut down on our meal bill for the winter.

Our thoughts turn now to sowing forage crops to finish the last of the lambs and somewhere to keep our later lambing ewes outside until late February.

With winter barley being cut, stubble ground should become available soon for sowing. Again, we will have to wait for the weather to change before we dare sow anything.

We have to do our annual TB test next week. We will also vaccinate cows with Rotovac as we should have some calves by the end of next month.

Hopefully, these will mostly calve outside with not much intervention by us.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary.