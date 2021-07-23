Farming

John Large: We’re primed for action when weather breaks

John Large has only one group of late lambed ewes to wean Expand

John Large

Shearing is our main job this week and it’s no problem keeping the ewes dry. With nearly all the ewes weaned, it makes the job easier.

No dividing of lambs or having to listen to ewes calling for their lambs all day. We have only one group of late lambed ewes to wean and with the weather so warm, we will wait until we return to cooler conditions before we wean these.

I think it would put too much pressure on the lamb if they were taken from their mothers in these weather conditions. These ewes and lambs are with a group of the smaller March lambs on a field of new grass that needs to be eaten off.

